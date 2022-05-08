ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United In The Bids For Real Madrid Youngster Right-Back | Bright Future Ahead

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

According to reports, Manchester United are very keen on Real Madrid starlet Alex Jimenez. It is believed the defender is set to have a great future.

Several European elite clubs are interested in the Spanish youngster. It's been said that English and German clubs also have a strong interest in him.

Alex Jimenez is a talented 16-year-old Right-back, currently living in Madrid and playing for Los Blancos youth academy.

Real Madrid Castilla's Manager Raul Gonzalez

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

According to claims from Spanish Outlet AS , Real Madrid has reached an agreement for the defender to continue in the club until 2027.

It was said that the Madrid side yesterday made one of the most ambitious signings in the history of the club's youth setup, La Fabrica Blanca.

The new contract with the young Right-back for five more years was meant to secure Jimenez. Thus, eliminating any incoming interest from other clubs.

Reports claim that Chelsea and Bayern Munich have a strong interest in him. Manchester United have also been in the bids for the Spaniard's signature.

At the moment, Alex Jimenez will start next season at Castilla. Real Madrid sees the starlet as the future possible replacement for Daniel Carvajal, who eventually will leave in the following years.

It is possible that the Red Devils make another bid in the future for the Right-back.

