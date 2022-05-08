Report: Ralf Rangnick Apologises With Manchester United Fans After Humiliating Loss Against Brighton & Hove Albion

Following Manchester United's embarrassing defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on a historic 4-0. Ralf Rangnick gave an interview post-match.

Brighton has never won a game against the Red Devils by four goals. After the match, manager Rangnick apologized to the fans for the terrible result.

Goals from Brighton players: Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard gave the win to the Seagulls.

On the other hand, a persistent but inefficient Old Trafford side that couldn't net once.

The Red Devils had to face their fourth loss in seven matches, and the 11th in the league this season.

After finishing last year's Premier League placed second. Now, Manchester United are placed seventh in the table with chances of qualifying for the Europa League. A very disappointing statistic.

Post-match Ralf Rangnick said to the media: “It was a terrible performance. From the first until the last minute it was not enough; we can only apologise for this performance and a humiliating defeat.

“ (Monday's win over Brentford) was a different game, we just gave too much time and space. We were never in a position where we could stop them playing through our lines, We told the players to be as compact as they could but we couldn't stop it.

“I don't think they ignored the game plan but we weren't able to stop them. We gave them too much space and if you do that against a technically good team like Brighton, you will get punished.”

There is still one game left to play against Crystal Palace, which could be the last for many Manchester United players.

