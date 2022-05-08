Newton girls dominate on track at Cardinal Relays

Newton senior Grace Benson gets some encouragement from a teammate during the Cardinal Relays on Thursday. Benson was part of Newton's winning distance medley relay team. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Colfax-Mingo had a significant lead after the field events during the annual Cardinal Relays on Thursday.

But a strong performance on the oval for Newton’s girls track and field team pushed the Cardinals to a dominant win on their home track.

Newton registered 12 wins, scored double points in nine of the individual events and cruised to the championship with 205 points.

Colfax-Mingo placed second and the South Iowa Cedar League champions scored 121 points. Lynnville-Sully also competed from the area and was fifth with 80 points. Newton had a JV squad which scored 43 points in sixth.

Pleasantville (95) North Mahaska (84), Twin Cedars (38) and Southeast Warren (20) completed the eight-team field.

Colfax-Mingo senior McKayla Smith won the shot put at the annual Cardinal Relays on Thursday. The Tigerhawks were second in the team race. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Cardinals’ 12 wins were backed up by one runner-up finish and nine bronze-medal performances.

Addy Terpstra led the Cardinals with 22.5 points and Alyssa Shannon scored 20.

Terpstra won the 200-meter dash in a career-best time of 27.18 seconds. She also won the 100 hurdles in 15.16, which is her second best time of the season and a time which ranks second in Class 3A.

Shannon won the 1,500 and 3,000 for Newton. She cruised to the win in both races, finishing in 5 minutes, 16.69 seconds and 11:32.74, respectively.

The other individual wins came from Brooklyn Shannon (13.43 seconds) in the 100 and Bella Winther (1:04.76) in the 400.

Newton won six of the seven relays. Those victories came in the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley, distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

Colfax-Mingo collected three wins, including a 1-2 finish in both the shot put and discus with McKayla Smith and Kyra Lester. Carley Underwood also won the 400 hurdles.

Lynnville-Sully was shut out of the win column but registered five runner-up finishes, three of which came in relays.

The Cardinals’ winning 4x200 relay team featured Lola Rivera, Brooklyn Shannon, Abby Bruce and Briana Shannon and they won the race in a season-best 1:51.96.

The shuttle hurdle relay team won and is now top five in 3A with a season-best time of 1:08. That foursome included Chloe Rorabaugh, JaQuay Priest, Macy Lampe and Terpstra.

Newton’s second shuttle hurdle relay team was third with Emma Rogers, Alyssa Beerends, Annie Main and Gracie Clayton and they finished in 1:14.91.

Lynnville-Sully's Reagan McFarland, right, hands the baton to Sydney Jansen during a sprint relay at the Cardinal Relays on Thursday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Cardinals also recorded a season-best time in the sprint medley relay. That squad included Audrey Rausch, Rivera, Brooklyn Shannon and Winther and they finished in 1:57.91.

In the distance medley relay, Newton won the race with Rausch, Taylor Schilling, Alex Riney and Grace Benson and they finished in 4:47.64.

Kate Muckler was on both winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Muckler anchored the 4x400 with Winther, Schilling and Riney and stopped the clock in 4:31.23.

She opened the 4x800 and was joined by Hadley Kruse, Peyton Ray and Morgan Stalzer and they finished in 10:59.91.

The 4x100 relay team of Rausch, Brooklyn Shannon, Rivera and Bruce finished third in 53.59.

Newton’s lone runner-up finish came from Kruse in the 800. She finished in a career-best 2:37.17. Stalzer was fifth in the race with a time of 2:50.04.

The Cardinals also doubled up in the 100, 200, 400, 1,500, 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and shot put.

Bruce took fourth in the 100 in a career-best 13.71, Briana Shannon was third in the 200 in a career-best 28.43 and Casse Adams finished fourth in the 400 in 1:10.76.

In the 100 hurdles, Rorabaugh gave Newton double points with a third-place finish. She ran the race in a career-best 17.16. Lampe competed as part of the Newton JV team and was fourth in 17.54.

The Cardinals also were 1-3-4 in the 1,500. After Shannon was Benson in third as she ran a 5:48.3. Ray finished fourth for the Newton JV in a career-best 5:50.09.

Clayton (1:17.47) and Rogers (1:23.63) were 3-5 in the 400 hurdles, Tierney Adams (32 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and Kealey Manning (30-1) finished 3-6 in the shot put and Marissa Cunningham (101-6) and Jayden Lukefahr (season-best 94-11) were 3-6 in the discus.

In the long jump, Rogers was third with a leap of 14-8. Main competed for the Newton JV in this event and was sixth with a career-best leap of 14-5 1/2.

Riney also gave Newton a few points in the high jump as she was fourth with a leap of 4-6.

Underwood led the Tigerhawks with 20 points and Lester and Smith each scored 18.

Underwood won the 400 hurdles in 1:13.21 and McKenna Pleima was second in a career-best 1:16.87. Underwood also was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles with a time 16.76.

Newton sophomore Taylor Schilling, right, runs in a relay at the Cardinal Relays at H.A. Lynn Stadium on Thursday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Lester and Smith went 1-2 in the throwing events. Lester won the discus and took second in the shot put. Smith won the shot put and finished second in the discus.

Lester won the discus with a school-record toss of 119-8. Smith’s best throw was a career-best 107-1.

Smith’s winning heave in the shot put was a 35-5 1/2 and Lester took second with a toss of 33-1.

One of the Tigerhawks’ two third-place finishes came from Caylee Cunningham in the high jump. Her best mark was 4-6.

The other three top-six individual finishes came from Lily Webster (200), Kirsten Frier (400) and Trinity Smith (1,500).

Webster finished her 200 in sixth with a time of 32.03, Frier was sixth in the 400 in 1:18.61 and Trinity Smith ended up fifth in the 1,500 (5:54.23).

C-M’s shuttle hurdle relay team was second and it also finished third in the 4x800.

Pleima, Kylie Doty, Melany Vry and Underwood joined up to finish second in the shuttle hurdle. They finished in 1:14.63.

The 4x800 team included Trinity Smith, Adalai Schroeder, Danica Linn and Rachael Uecker and they finished third in a season-best 11:31.04.

The Hawks were without top point scorer Greenlee Smock because she was with the L-S golf team.

But L-S got individual second-place finishes from Kinsley Tice and Sydney Jansen and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 all were second and the sprint medley and distance medley relay teams took third.

Tice was the runner-up in the 400 with a season-best time of 1:09.77. Morgan Jones finished fifth in the same event with a career-best time of 1:12.26.

Sydney Jansen grabbed the other runner-up finish. She was second in the high jump with a leap of 4-8.

Jansen led the Hawks with 12 points on the night and Tice was next with 11.5.

Abby Squires grabbed a fourth-place finish in the discus and Elise Alberts (2:52.42) and Olivia Norrish (5:59.31) were sixth in the 800 and 1,500, respectively.

The Hawks’ 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relay squads were second. Jansen was part of the 4x100 and 4x200 and Tice anchored the 4x800.

In the 4x100, Carsyn McFarland, Aliya James, Jansen and Reagan McFarland finished second in 53.34.

The 4x200 relay team included the same four runners but Jansen anchored the race and they finished in a season-best 1:54.84.

Norrish, Alberts, Callista Hackert and Tice combined to finish the 4x800 in a season-best 11:11.25.

The sprint medley relay team of Reagan McFarland, Natalie Nikkel, Carsyn McFarland and Jones finished third in 2:06.67.

Aubree Arthur, James, Brooke Conover and Norrish were third in the distance medley relay in a time of 5:08.59.