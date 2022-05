In recent years, Edge had dedicated himself to cinema and the world of TV series, since his work in the world of pro-wrestling now seemed hopelessly over, due to a very serious neck injury. After almost ten years of forced retirement, the Rated R Superstar had miraculously managed to return to the scene with the WWE, after receiving the okay from the doctors of the federation, who had reconsidered his situation, seeing clear improvements and thus favoring the desire of the athlete to return to fight on the television screens of the federation.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO