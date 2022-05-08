ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, MD

Cypress Branch State Park opens in Millington

By By TRISH McGEE
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IJQO_0fWmub4R00

MILLINGTON — With one snip of oversized ceremonial scissors, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and other dignitaries, including Millington Mayor Kevin Hemstock, officially opened Cypress Branch State Park on April 22.

Conditions were shirtsleeve sunny, ideal for outdoor activities, and the public event coincided with the global observance of Earth Day.

Plus, it was the final day of Maryland State Park Week.

The sprawling 314-acre property, accessed by state Route 313, is located inside the town limits of Millington. Historically, it had been referred to as the Wick property.

The State of Maryland purchased the land, historic manor house and outbuildings from Fred and Mary Wick in 2014.

Some of the outbuildings have been demolished.

Cypress Branch State Park includes a picnic area and a 3-acre fishing pond. Visitors can walk along the park’s field edges and enjoy wildlife viewing and nature.

Future plans include restoring quail habitat, reforestation and constructing hiking trails.

The Maryland Park Service also will work with Washington College’s Natural Lands Project to increase wildlife habitat and improve water quality.

The big mill pond is now a part of the state park and the natural waterway is the Cypress Branch of the Upper Chester River watershed, according to Nita Settina, superintendent of the Maryland Park Service.

“This is just the beginning ... but nothing grandiose. The plan is to keep it very natural,” Settina said in her opening remarks.

She described the new state park as “a place for local families to enjoy and a place of pride for the community.”

Cypress Branch State Park will be managed by Tuckahoe State Park as a Natural Resources Management Area, according to Settina.

At the Millington park opening, DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio spoke about the importance of state agencies partnering with local governments to be good stewards of the land and applauded the Hogan administration for a record level of funding for the Maryland Park Service.

Lt. Gov. Rutherford thanked the park rangers, Natural Resources Police and Department of Natural Resources “for all they do every day.”

He said he also appreciated the scores of volunteers who cut trails and help get rid of invasive species.

When the breeze kicked up and made it impossible for Rutherford to read from his prepared talking points, he went off script and emphasized the record number of visitors to state parks — said to be nearly 22 million last year, a surge that coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of his official duties, Rutherford presented a Governor’s Citation to Settina in celebration of the opening of Cypress Branch NRMA, “providing additional outdoor recreational opportunities to explore and experience the natural resources and beauty of our state ... and in gratitude for this wonderful addition to Maryland’s world-class State Parks.”

Rutherford, Settina, Haddaway-Riccio and Hemstock planted two cypress trees at the park.

There also was a fishing derby in the pond that had been stocked with channel catfish raised at the Department of Natural Resources’ nearby Unicorn Lake fish hatchery; a booth manned by representatives of Washington College’s Natural Lands Project; and the DNR’s Scales & Tails environmental education program.

In a follow-up interview, Millington Mayor Hemstock said he was very pleased that the park has finally opened and that he was impressed with the activities on opening day and the work done by park managers and other staff of DNR to prepare the park for what he described as a “momentous occasion.”

Hemstock said Cypress Branch State Park will be a boon to Millington.

“I look forward to possible future improvements to the park, as discussed with officials at the opening in separate conversations, such as dredging the fishing pond to a deeper level, and perhaps connecting the park with the old, large mill pond area on its east side,” Hemstock wrote in an email to the Kent County News .

He said the state park will form one among several attractions for visitors, including a nature area planned by the town on 25-plus acres just south of the Chester River bridge in town and the expansion of the town’s riverfront park to make it more accessible to kayakers in the upper reaches of the river and associated branches, along with the hoped-for acquisition of the former Millington Elementary School site.

According to Hemstock, who has done extensive historical research of Millington and Kent County, Cypress Branch State Park is located on the old London Bridge grant, purchased by Thomas Gilpin in the mid-18th century, which seeded the ultimate establishment of the village of Bridgetown in Kent County.

Bridgetown merged with Sandtown, on the Queen Anne’s county side of the river, to become Millington in 1818.

Cypress Branch State Park is open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to sunset for passive recreational activities. Visitors can enjoy fishing in the 3-acre freshwater pond, meander the undeveloped areas for hiking, biking, bird watching or have a picnic lunch at one of the tables overlooking the pond.

Parking is presently limited to the parking area near the pond.

The park trail system is currently in the design phase and will include supplemental parking.

The original purchase of 274-acres was combined with the adjacent Department of Natural Resources “Big Mill Pond” property shortly after acquisition, according to the DNR website. Today, the state park consists of more than 300 acres of cropland, meadows, forested areas and marshes.

