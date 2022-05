Relief may finally be on the way for Chandler motorists who get snarled in traffic in the corridor between the state’s two largest cities. The state House on May 2 gave final approval to spending $400 million to widen an approximately 25 mile stretch of Interstate 10 between Queen Creek Road on the edge of Chandler to State Route 287 outside of Casa Grande to three lanes in each direction. That matches what already exists on either side of the segment.

