Albany, CA

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 4 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... *...

Store-Front Businesses May Get Help With Graffiti

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Help may be on its way soon for San Francisco businesses tagged with graffiti. Supervisor Myrna Melgar introduced legislation that will allow property owners on business corridors to opt-in and allow the Department of Public Works to address graffiti for no charge. Co-sponsored by Supervisor Catherine Stefani,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Albany, CA
Washington State
Washington, CA
Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) _ National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million. The bank, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period. Its...
Amid drought, California desalination project at crossroads

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For more than two decades, California's Orange County has debated whether to build a seaside plant to convert the Pacific Ocean's salt water into drinking water in hopes of buffering against droughts like the one now gripping the nation's most populous state. Now, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cause of blaze that killed firefighter goes undetermined

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The cause of a fire that killed a New Haven firefighter a year ago could not be determined but it does not appear a crime was involved, police said Thursday. Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, died of asphyxia from the fire inside a two-story home...
NEW HAVEN, CT
PG&E helicopter crashes in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN) A PG&E helicopter crashed Wednesday morning at the company's training facility in Livermore, police said. Police were called at 9:55 a.m. about the crash on National Drive. No one has died. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
LIVERMORE, CA
Major Bust Nets 15 Pounds Of Fentanyl, Kilo Of Heroin

OAKLAND (BCN) The Alameda County Sheriff's Office capped off National Fentanyl Awareness Day on a high note Tuesday with a major arrest. Deputies and detectives seized 15 pounds of the opioid fentanyl, a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and $139,000 in cash from four suspects arrested in a car in a parking lot at McClymonds High School in West Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

