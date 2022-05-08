Woodburn formally appreciates its teachers

Local school district joins other districts nationwide in recognizing teachers for their dedication.

Woodburn School District celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 to 6, celebrating the contributions of the districts' educators.

"Now more than ever teachers need support from parents, and this is our chance to show our children's teachers how much we appreciate all they do for our kids," WSD Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Rachel Danskey said.

"I have never seen a group of teachers more dedicated to their job than the teachers at Woodburn School District. It's (heartwarming) to see teachers who taught me in elementary and high school are still in our district teaching," Danskey added.

National Today, which heralds Teacher Appreciation Week with Teacher Appreciation Day coinciding with Cinco de Mayo, also issued a statement: "Teaching is known to be a time-consuming and challenging profession, so this week is our chance to say thank you to those that play or have played such a huge role in our lives."

District officials stressed that recognition for WSD teachers' hard work and dedication is critically important as the district maintains engagement with that group of employees.

Gallup research shows that consistent recognition of good work has a direct influence on the key performance measures used to evaluate schools. Teachers who receive regular recognition and praise are more productive and more engaged at work, according to that research. They are also more likely to stay with their school and more likely to receive higher satisfaction scores from students and parents.