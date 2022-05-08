ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn formally appreciates its teachers

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkZc9_0fWmq9mI00 Local school district joins other districts nationwide in recognizing teachers for their dedication.

Woodburn School District celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 to 6, celebrating the contributions of the districts' educators.

"Now more than ever teachers need support from parents, and this is our chance to show our children's teachers how much we appreciate all they do for our kids," WSD Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Rachel Danskey said.

"I have never seen a group of teachers more dedicated to their job than the teachers at Woodburn School District. It's (heartwarming) to see teachers who taught me in elementary and high school are still in our district teaching," Danskey added.

National Today, which heralds Teacher Appreciation Week with Teacher Appreciation Day coinciding with Cinco de Mayo, also issued a statement: "Teaching is known to be a time-consuming and challenging profession, so this week is our chance to say thank you to those that play or have played such a huge role in our lives."

District officials stressed that recognition for WSD teachers' hard work and dedication is critically important as the district maintains engagement with that group of employees.

Gallup research shows that consistent recognition of good work has a direct influence on the key performance measures used to evaluate schools. Teachers who receive regular recognition and praise are more productive and more engaged at work, according to that research. They are also more likely to stay with their school and more likely to receive higher satisfaction scores from students and parents.

RELATED STORIES

- Woodburn district salutes after-school workers

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Southeast Portland homeless camp putting neighbors in danger, residents say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless camp in Southeast Portland is causing major problems for nearby businesses and putting residents in danger, according to neighbors. The camp is on Southeast 157th Avenue and Division Street. KGW first reported on it earlier this month when neighbors said it was taking over an RV and mobile home park and making life for the tenants there unbearable.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County urges everyone to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases tick up

Multnomah County health officials asked people to wear masks indoors until new coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations start to fall. “This is not a mandate, but we are asking everyone to put their masks back on for a few weeks as they go to school, work and other indoor events,” Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said in a statement, adding that the county “strongly recommends” that people wear masks in schools.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
Woodburn, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Totally INSPIRED Media INC

Dave Henslee has cited ORS 30.285 which indemnifies city officials of liability and asserts he is eligible for office

Update: Dave Henslee has cited ORS 30.285 which indemnifies city officials of personal liability and asserts he is currently eligible for office. It is interesting that to note that on page 11-Findings and Recommendations of Case No. 1:19-cv-00296-CL: "Plaintiffs bring the following claims against the defendants: 1. Claims against the City of Klamath Falls, acting on its own and through the Klamath Falls Police Department, for violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, including their procedural due process rights, substantive due process rights, and the right to equal protection under the law. 2. Claims for the same violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, alleged against the individual defendants."
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Gas stations could close, sparking worker layoffs

Sixteen gas stations and convenience stores across Oregon, Wyoming and Washington could close if retail lease extensions are not forged by May 31. The closures could result in 163 layoffs in the three states, according to the California company who operates the locations. Carlsbad-based Porter’s of American Retail Services (ARS)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Oregon heat and smoke rules adopted today, take effect June, July

SALEM, Ore. -- Two summer rules to protect Oregon workers from heat and wildfire smoke are in place today to take effect in June and July. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced today adoption of the rules. Its heat rule involves access to shade, cool water, cool-down breaks, and heat-illness prevention plans, information and training. Its wildfire smoke rule includes exposure assessments and controls, and training and communication. It says both rules cover initial protective measures for workers who rely on employer-provided housing, such as part of farm operations.
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Oregon woman shoots her two young kids and herself to death, police say

Gresham, Oregon — A 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said Wednesday in a news release. After investigation...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Woodburn School District#Wsd Communications
pnwag.net

Oregon Farmers Farmer Workers Asked To Take A Break Wednesday

Oregon OSHA is asking employers and workers to take a “Safety Break” on Wednesday. Aaron Corvin, with Oregon OSHA, said the 19th annual event is a “stand down”, allowing everyone to pause and reflect on the high value that should be placed on workplace health and safety. He said farms and ranches are among the most hazardous places to work.
OREGON STATE
KGW

'We're in a BA.2 wave' | COVID cases on the rise in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new COVID wave is underway in Oregon, with new cases and hospitalizations both surging from their post-omicron low points in the past six weeks, largely fueled by the BA.2 version of the omicron variant. The seven-day average for new cases was 1,300 as of Monday,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Lawsuit alleges Pizza Schmizza franchise operator in Pearl District, NW Portland shortchanged workers

A former employee is suing the owner of two Pizza Schmizza locations in Portland, alleging the businesses shortchanged employees’ pay. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeks to be certified as a class-action suit brought on behalf of other employees. It alleges Enso Elite Inc., a franchise operator of Pizza Schmizza’s outposts in the Pearl District and the Northwest District, “engaged in systematic wage theft by failing to pay all compensation owed to its employees for the performance of services.”
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
kqennewsradio.com

MORE THAN $82 MILLION IN SRS FUNDS GOING TO OREGON COUNTIES

On Friday, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that Oregon counties will receive more than $82 million in payments under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act for school and road maintenance, youth job training, wildfire prevention, watershed restoration and habitat conservation. Douglas County will receive nearly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

"Big ugly city."

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Recently travelled to eastern Oregon and was struck by how vehemently the denizens of rural God's Country characterize my home town (Portland) as a "big ugly city," awash in crime, filth, drugs, terrorists, death, mayhem, you name it.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
70
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy