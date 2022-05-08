ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All women, children, and elderly have been evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkntr_0fWmnzcK00

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine has confirmed that all women, children, and elderly, have made it out of Mariupol 's Azovstal steel plant, after a number of successful evacuation missions.

“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over,” Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram, after a further 50 civillians got out on Friday.

Many soldiers as well as civilians have been barricaded with lack of food , water, and medicine for weeks, in an attempt to save the last part of Mariupol under Ukrainian control.

