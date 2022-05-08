Police investigating after man found dead in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A caretaker at a Kentucky assisted living facility has been arrested for allegedly abusing a resident. WDRB says Darien Rice, 21, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a resident last October at the Hazelwood Residential Facility. The resident was taken to the hospital on October 18, according to police. WDRB says that this particular facility is home to residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

