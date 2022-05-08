ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police investigating after man found dead in Russell neighborhood

wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was found shot to death in the Russell neighborhood....

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 5

Juliette Sheperd
4d ago

I seen that coming... Especially it was derby. i called it the weekend before😒can it be one day without someone getting killed...! HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO ALL GOOD MOMS🌹

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Russell, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Healthy infant dropped off at west Louisville fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A healthy newborn baby was surrendered Thursday morning at a west Louisville fire station. Louisville Fire Department Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said in a news release that the baby was handed over "legally and safely" around 7:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of River Park Drive, near the Shawnee Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after shooting at Elizabethtown hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot on Monday at a Days Inn hotel in Elizabethtown. It happened around 5 p.m., when officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mulberry Street, EPD spokesman Chris Denham said. When officers...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified. Martin Silver, from Louisville, died after being shot in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#After Man#Violent Crime#Wdrb#Lmpd
wdrb.com

Crash on Dixie Highway in south Louisville backs up traffic in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on Dixie Highway in south Louisville has traffic backed up. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Brick Kiln Lane, which is just south of Rockford Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that two vehicles crashed in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

17-year-old charged with murder of man killed in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of a man shot and killed in Parkland in late April. Because he is a minor, the suspect’s identity was not released, but Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said he faces charges of complicity to murder and robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Police: 1 shot at Days Inn hotel in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are investigating after a man was shot at the Days Inn hotel on Monday evening. Officers with the department responded to the hotel on North Mulberry Street around 5 p.m. on the report of the shooting, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham. When...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington mother charged with stabbing her 2 children to death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington mother is facing charges for allegedly murdering her two children last week. Nikki James, 43, was taken into custody just hours before a planned balloon release to honor her children. The bodies of Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5, were found on May...
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man arrested after police say he caused crash that injured 8 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Harrison County, Indiana, arrested a man for allegedly causing a crash that injured eight people. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday on state Road 135 in Harrison County, just south of Harrison Heth Road. Police said Mark Hammack, of Pekin, Indiana, was driving a pickup truck, hauling a trailer, when witnesses said he was swerving, causing the trailer to sway out of control.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Caretaker at Kentucky assisted living facility arrested for allegedly abusing resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A caretaker at a Kentucky assisted living facility has been arrested for allegedly abusing a resident. WDRB says Darien Rice, 21, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a resident last October at the Hazelwood Residential Facility. The resident was taken to the hospital on October 18, according to police. WDRB says that this particular facility is home to residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Infant surrendered at Louisville fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An infant was surrendered at a Louisville fire station on Thursday morning. According to Major Bobby Cooper, the child was surrendered around 7:15 a.m. in west Louisville. Cooper said the child was taken to a hospital for further evaluation but is safe and appears to be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

PRP firefighters rescue parrot from tree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District rescued a parrot from a tree on Tuesday night. The fire department posted pictures after rescuing the emotional support parrot. Firefighters used a ladder to climb 30 feet up a tree to grab the parrot. The parrot wasn't injured in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy