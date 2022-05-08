Oregon City Woman's Club gives out $4K in OCHS scholarships

Annalyn Drudis-Swainson and Alec Hankins, seniors at Oregon City High School, each get $2,000 for college.

The Oregon City Woman's Club recently presented $2,000 scholarships to Annalyn Drudis-Swainson and Alec Hankins, both seniors at Oregon City High School.

Drudis-Swainson, who plans to major in creative writing at a university in Oregon, says she loves writing and reading. She participates in National Honor Society, OCHS band and as the liaison between LoveOne and the high school.

Hankins serves as editor of the OCHS Magazine of Literature and Art and is an active member of National Honor Society and the Scarlet Brigade Band. He plans on attending Oregon State University and majoring in civil engineering.

Alice Hayden, chairwoman of the scholarship program for the club, said the scholarships were part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs and demonstrate the local club's dedication to improving and enhancing the lives of others in the community.

"All seniors attending a high school in Oregon City, who plan to attend an accredited institution of higher learning in Oregon, are eligible. Please check our website next February for the application in the 2023 Scholarship program," Hayden said.

Volunteers from the Oregon City Woman's Club, whose members number 50-plus, raise funds that are used for the scholarship program, as well as making donations to the organizations that support the club's goal of making a difference in the community.

OC Woman's Club

Website: oregoncitywomansclub.org or follow "Oregon City Woman's Club" on Facebook

Make a direct donation to the scholarship program: Visit oregoncitywomansclub.org/donate-1

