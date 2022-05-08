ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Star Wars-themed fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Hawaii

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S44nD_0fWml31D00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Star Wars-themed fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii was held at the City Square Shopping Center on Saturday, May 7.

Even though May the 4th Be With You Day was on Wednesday, Special Olympics Hawaii and City Square Shopping Center, hosted a Saturday family fun day at the center which included photo opportunities with Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Some stores had collection boxes to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

The proceeds go to supporting 3,400 athletes statewide to participate in the games.

“So we know if we had to put a price tag or a charge them for that not many of our athletes can participate,” said Tracey Bender, Special Olympics Hawaii director of development. “So not all of our athletes can do that. So we are happy to be able to do that for them.”

Some stores also offered Star Wars-themed specials and other offers to benefit Special Olympics.

“We have about 14 tenants that have gone above and beyond and are doing specials,” Bender added. “For instance, if you are at Kam Bakery and if you buy a dozen donuts, they will donate $1 back to Special Olympics for every dozen purchased.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The first state competition in person since the pandemic began will be June 18 and 19.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Second Annual Kauai Poke Festival is coming soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Second Annual Kauai Poke Festival is a little over two weeks away. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Getting us ready for the big event is none other than “Poke Master” himself Chef Sam Choy.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#National News
KHON2

Colt Brennan: Legacy Lives On

Celebrating the life of Colt Brennan, beloved quarterback, teammate, family member and friend. Colt’s story is one of tremendous success, but also challenges with mental health and substance use. There is much that can be learned from both his triumphs and his tragedy, as his legacy lives on here in the islands.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

World’s best hotels & resorts; How many are in Hawaii?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new list ranking the best hotels in the world came out and Hawaii had more than a dozen on the list.  Travel + Leisure ranked the top 500 hotels in the world ranked by eight geographic regions: Africa and the Middle East; Asia; Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific; Canada; the […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy