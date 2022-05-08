Star Wars-themed fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Star Wars-themed fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii was held at the City Square Shopping Center on Saturday, May 7.

Even though May the 4th Be With You Day was on Wednesday, Special Olympics Hawaii and City Square Shopping Center, hosted a Saturday family fun day at the center which included photo opportunities with Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion.

Some stores had collection boxes to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

The proceeds go to supporting 3,400 athletes statewide to participate in the games.

“So we know if we had to put a price tag or a charge them for that not many of our athletes can participate,” said Tracey Bender, Special Olympics Hawaii director of development. “So not all of our athletes can do that. So we are happy to be able to do that for them.”

Some stores also offered Star Wars-themed specials and other offers to benefit Special Olympics.

“We have about 14 tenants that have gone above and beyond and are doing specials,” Bender added. “For instance, if you are at Kam Bakery and if you buy a dozen donuts, they will donate $1 back to Special Olympics for every dozen purchased.”

The first state competition in person since the pandemic began will be June 18 and 19.