(CBS4) – As Colorado tries to handle a drought and demand for its water, the future is looking less like one with lush, green lawns. “As a headwater state where the water originates we need to look at how we’re using it and a lot of that comes down to how we’re using it in the landscape,” said the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd. “The lawns that we’ve grown accustomed to, that is not a Colorado esthetic.” (credit: CBS) Colorado is simply not a place of natural green lawns. It takes a lot of water to get them that way. 60% percent of...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO