Grays Harbor County, WA

Coast Guard tows yacht after it takes on water

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
A Coast Guard crew came to the aid of a yacht that was taking on water off Grays Harbor on Saturday.

It was reported around 1:45 p.m.

Seven people were on board the yacht, which was 45 miles northwest of Grays Harbor.

The Coast Guard tweeted a video, saying a door at the back of the yacht would not close and water had entered the stern.

No one was hurt as they were able to get the flooding under control.

The Coast Guard crew towed the yacht to an area just south of Victoria, Canada, where a commercial towing agency took over.

