Las Vegas, NV

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

 4 days ago

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either. (1)...

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sonoma. County through 400 PM PDT... At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Windsor, or 8 miles west of Santa Rosa, moving southeast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sun Valley, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Amid drought, California desalination project at crossroads

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For more than two decades, California's Orange County has debated whether to build a seaside plant to convert the Pacific Ocean's salt water into drinking water in hopes of buffering against droughts like the one now gripping the nation's most populous state. Now, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boater who died in weekend drowning at Topaz Lake identified

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after drowning in Topaz Lake over the weekend. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports 32-year-old Jacques “Jack” Castaneda was confirmed Monday as Nevada's first boating-related death this year. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says Castaneda, another man and...
RENO, NV
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is bad, but that's a good thing

The problem was, as it always is at election time, that I was voting for something like 60 vacant offices. With the amount of time I gave myself, I could only get decent information on maybe a third of candidates. The Los Angeles County sheriff, much like many of the judges, is at the end of the ballot and stuffed with folks that few civilians have ever heard of. When it was time to research which of these candidates to vote for, I was at the mercy of endorsements. This is not to say that there wasn’t huge interest in the sheriff's race, because there was. In fact, I had never recorded a vote for a sheriff, before so I learned then that it’s an elected position that runs the correctional facilities, has to police around the same amount of people as the Los Angeles Police Department, and tends to oversee an understaffed department as a result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PG&E helicopter crashes in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN) A PG&E helicopter crashed Wednesday morning at the company's training facility in Livermore, police said. Police were called at 9:55 a.m. about the crash on National Drive. No one has died. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
LIVERMORE, CA
Police solve 32-year cold-case killing of California man

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police say they've solved a 32-year-old cold-case killing of a Southern California man, and the suspect is already serving a prison sentence on an unrelated charge. John Carl Burkhardt, 71, was found stabbed to death at his ransacked Fontana home in March 1990 after he...
FONTANA, CA
Woman dies after ramming car into boyfriend’s vehicle

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was killed when she rammed her car into her boyfriend's vehicle during an argument over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday to reports of a collision near an intersection in the city of Orange, police said.
ORANGE, CA
Landmark Pico Theaters Closing, in Another Casualty of Los Angeles Movie Scene

In another blow to the Los Angeles movie theater landscape, the Landmark Pico cinemas will close at the end of May, the company said. “For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable reach terms,” said Landmark Theaters’ president Kevin Holloway in a statement. “We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years.
LOS ANGELES, CA

