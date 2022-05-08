ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 4 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT. * WHAT... West winds with gusts to 45 mph through the early. morning hours...increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts...

Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Tonopah, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Arizona State
California State
Nevada State
Amid drought, California desalination project at crossroads

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For more than two decades, California's Orange County has debated whether to build a seaside plant to convert the Pacific Ocean's salt water into drinking water in hopes of buffering against droughts like the one now gripping the nation's most populous state. Now, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boater who died in weekend drowning at Topaz Lake identified

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after drowning in Topaz Lake over the weekend. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports 32-year-old Jacques “Jack” Castaneda was confirmed Monday as Nevada's first boating-related death this year. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says Castaneda, another man and...
RENO, NV
Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Store-Front Businesses May Get Help With Graffiti

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Help may be on its way soon for San Francisco businesses tagged with graffiti. Supervisor Myrna Melgar introduced legislation that will allow property owners on business corridors to opt-in and allow the Department of Public Works to address graffiti for no charge. Co-sponsored by Supervisor Catherine Stefani,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is bad, but that's a good thing

The problem was, as it always is at election time, that I was voting for something like 60 vacant offices. With the amount of time I gave myself, I could only get decent information on maybe a third of candidates. The Los Angeles County sheriff, much like many of the judges, is at the end of the ballot and stuffed with folks that few civilians have ever heard of. When it was time to research which of these candidates to vote for, I was at the mercy of endorsements. This is not to say that there wasn’t huge interest in the sheriff's race, because there was. In fact, I had never recorded a vote for a sheriff, before so I learned then that it’s an elected position that runs the correctional facilities, has to police around the same amount of people as the Los Angeles Police Department, and tends to oversee an understaffed department as a result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California mother’s murder charge for fetal death is dropped

HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in central California on Monday dropped a murder charge against a woman in connection with the death of her unborn child through drug use. The decision by the Kings County district attorney's office to dismiss the charge against Adora Perez was a “victory for justice and the rule of law,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Landmark Pico Theaters Closing, in Another Casualty of Los Angeles Movie Scene

In another blow to the Los Angeles movie theater landscape, the Landmark Pico cinemas will close at the end of May, the company said. “For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable reach terms,” said Landmark Theaters’ president Kevin Holloway in a statement. “We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Major Bust Nets 15 Pounds Of Fentanyl, Kilo Of Heroin

OAKLAND (BCN) The Alameda County Sheriff's Office capped off National Fentanyl Awareness Day on a high note Tuesday with a major arrest. Deputies and detectives seized 15 pounds of the opioid fentanyl, a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and $139,000 in cash from four suspects arrested in a car in a parking lot at McClymonds High School in West Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA

