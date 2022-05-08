ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flores slam, 6 RBIs as Giants thump Cards; Posey honored

 4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam in the first inning and matched his career high with six...

Wood helps Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2. Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row. Wood lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.
Road teams sweep unusual A's-Tigers doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) - Tarik Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Oakland as the visiting team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. With the Athletics as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut to help Oakland to a 4-1 victory.
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

