The Colorado Rockies haven’t had the road trip they hoped for so far, but things are much better for them away from Denver in 2022 than they were in 2021. An 8-5 loss to the host Stan Francisco Giants on Monday night dropped Colorado’s road record to 5-8. Considering last season the Rockies managed just five wins in their first 35 away contests, this year’s mark doesn’t seem so bad.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO