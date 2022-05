A 4-year-old boy suffered “near amputation of both feet” after he was struck by a riding lawn mower in Illinois, according to local reports. “A family member was mowing with a riding lawn mower and a child came upon him, and he didn’t see the child and the lawn mower accidentally struck the child,” Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Corey Williams told the RiverBender. “There was severe trauma to both of the child’s feet.”

