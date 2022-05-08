ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 8, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, May 8, 2022:. Patchy drizzle before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with...

AZFamily

Coastal Fire continues to burn after destroying 20 mansions in Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the “Coastal Fire” fueled by winds from the Pacific Ocean burned through several neighborhoods in Laguna Hills, California, just south of Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The wildfire, which continues to burn into Thursday, has grown to about 200 acres. Firefighters say at least 20 high-priced homes have been lost.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
33andfree

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

OC Streetcar construction reaches major milestone with placement of final beam

Construction of the OC Streetcar project reached a milestone this week as construction crews placed the final steel beam on the building that will house the streetcar vehicles. Several staff members from the Orange County Transportation Authority, which is building the OC Streetcar, and from the contractor The Walsh Group...
SANTA ANA, CA
Deadline

One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
phoenixmag.com

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange releases 2022 Point in Time Count results

The County of Orange released the results of the 2022 Point In Time Count. “The data collected during this year’s Point in Time Count while comparing the data from the 2019 Point in Time Count provides valuable information that the County and our community stakeholders have used and will continue to use to ensure resources are distributed to best serve those experiencing homelessness,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “We are cautiously optimistic that data that we’re seeing throughout the County with this year’s Count is making a positive impact.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Banana Yellow (15)

UNITED STATES—Puerto Cortés waved the white flag without a single shot fired. With the rebels in control of the territory, Joe Holly moved into the Hotel Lafebre. He drank bourbon in the bar and shared war stories, Joe Holly did, and struck up conversation with anybody who’d listen. “Mr. Reporter,” he said waxing loquacious, “The Revolution is Won…No more bloodshed. President Saavedra knows the sentiments of the people. The final stand will be in the capitol. We’ll win by starving out Tegucigalpa.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

OCTA awards $26.4 million to improve Orange County streets

Cities throughout Orange County will receive more than $26 million in transportation sales tax funds to help ease traffic by making improvements to streets and timing of traffic lights. The Orange County Transportation Authority board on Monday awarded funding for nine projects that will improve and widen busy streets and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theeagle1069.com

Inland Areas One Big Dirty Mess; Inhaling Bad For Your Health

A PM10 Dust Advisory is in effect from Noon Saturday through 6:00 p.m. Monday due to high winds and dry conditions in most of Riverside County. As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) has posted Wind Advisories throughout the weekend. For information regarding the NWS advisories, please visit the NWS San Diego (https://www.weather.gov/sgx/) and NWS Phoenix (https://www.weather.gov/psr/) websites.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Box of mail-in ballots found on LA sidewalk

The Los Angeles County Registrar's Office and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating after 104 unopened mail-in ballots were found in a box on a sidewalk in East Hollywood over the weekend. The registrar's office said early findings have led investigators to believe the finding represents a case of attempted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Palmdale City Councilmember Juan Carrillo invites Rep. Karen Bass to tour Palmdale following her proposal to export Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis there

Juan Carrillo, Palmdale City Councilmember and candidate for California State Assembly District 39, is inviting Rep. Karen Bass, candidate for Mayor of Los Angeles, to visit Palmdale following her offensive proposal to push Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis aside by exporting it to Palmdale. In an interview with the Los...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Residents urged to avoid swimming, surfing at some LA County beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday issued an ocean water warning for multiple beaches in the county.Public Health urged residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the water at the following beaches:Santa Monica Pier in Santa MonicaMother's Beach in Marina Del ReyCastlerock Storm Drain at Topanga Canyon BeachThe warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.A map of impacted locations and more information PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out In Newhall Pass

A brush fire broke out near the intersection of the 5 and 14 Freeways in the Newhall Pass on Monday afternoon. Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a possible brush fire, named the Foothill Fire, near the intersection of the 5 and 14 Freeways in the Newhall Pass, just south of our Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thelog.com

Historical Photo: The Pike in Long Beach

LONG BEACH⸺ The entrance to The Pike amusement park in Long Beach in 1960 features classic cars and The Cyclone Racer, which was considered one of the greatest wooden roller coasters ever constructed until its closure in 1968, according to the Los Angeles Almanac. The Cyclone was a wooden dual-track roller coaster built out on pilings over the water. The coaster was built in 1930 to replace the previous coaster, the Jackrabbit, built in 1915. By 1954 the amusement park was the leading attraction in the Los Angeles area and the fifth largest amusement attraction in the United States. At the peak of its popularity, the park had a roller coaster, merry-go-round, bathhouse, two pavilions, a bandshell, several smaller attractions, and almost 218 concessions. By 1955 The Pike began to lose popularity when Disneyland opened a few miles away and then took another hit when Knotts Berry Farm opened in 1971, forcing the amusement park to close its gates in 1979. However, contrastingly, the area was reopened in 2003 after the waterfront was redeveloped into a new version of The Pike called The Pike at Rainbow Harbor, which features several restaurants, shops, a movie theater, and a Ferris Wheel. The redevelopment features a tribute to the Cyclone Racer Rollercoaster with a white and blue track decorative track tracing the top of The Pike.
LONG BEACH, CA

