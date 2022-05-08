ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Come rain or come shine

By Kaylee Brewster Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08C21M_0fWmc3qA00

PULLMAN — Washington State University graduation was a special event for one Cougar couple and one they will remember forever.

Recently graduated Alex Coy, wearing his graduation robe, got down on one knee in the middle of a hailstorm to ask his girlfriend, Keelin Hovrud, to marry him in front of the Cougar statue at Beasley Coliseum on Saturday. A crowd that gathered under some shelter during the storm watched as Coy proposed. They then cheered at Hovrud’s surprised and joyful reaction and applauded when Coy and Hovrud hugged and kissed.

Hovrud confirmed later that she did say yes.

Coy’s mother, Diane Haase, and father, Dwayne Coy, were also witnesses to the happy event.

“I think I was successful in videotaping,” Haase said. She was aware of Coy’s planned proposal and practiced videotaping on her phone to be able to document the memorable moment.

The stormy weather also turned it into an even bigger event. “The bad weather made it more special,” Hovrud said with all the bystanders who were there watching and cheering.

“It didn’t ruin it,” Coy said with a smile.

“It’s like God said, ‘I’m not gonna rain on them, I’m gonna make it hail,’” Haase said and took it as a sign of good luck.

The moment was still sinking in for Coy and Hovrud, who both couldn’t stop smiling. Hovrud kept showing her ring to Haase, who was also excited and giving Hovrud hugs.

While the weather didn’t cooperate, the spot was perfect for Coy and Hovrud. They met in Pullman five years ago. He thought of other places in town, like the apartment they met at on College Hill, to pop the question, but Coy said it wasn’t as scenic. Then Hovrud noted that finding the exact spot would be hard. Coy also thought of Kamiak Butte, but ironically, decided against it because the weather can be bad there.

So he settled on Martin Stadium.

“We’ve had a lot of special times here in Martin Stadium,” Coy said. “It’s the most sentimental spot for us.”

Of course, the reason the two were in Pullman was for graduation. Coy was one of the 2,875 WSU Pullman graduates and Hovrud was one of the 405 graduates from WSU Spokane.

At first their graduations didn’t line up, but then because of the COVID-19 pandemic they ended up graduating in the same week. It was the perfect opportunity. “I didn’t want to do it anywhere else,” Coy said about proposing in Pullman.

Hovrud graduated Thursday in Spokane from the College of Pharmacy with a doctorate in pharmacy. Coy graduated Saturday from Carson College of Business with a degree in hospitality. He actually graduated in 2020, but returned to Pullman to walk in the ceremony.

“It’s been way too long. It’s a relief,” Coy said. “I could have walked last winter but I wanted to wait until May for a nice sunny day. I didn’t get it, but oh well.”

He currently works in Spokane at a hotel and Hovrud is moving to Seattle in June to do her residency at the Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care.

“It feels like a homecoming, but a very special homecoming,” he said.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Comments / 1

Related
beachconnection.net

A Week of Glowing Things Above and Below on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – As editor of this publication, you have to wander a lot of different beaches. This always results in a fair amount of adventures, and over time it's produced tens of thousands of photos of the Oregon coast. And adventures I had aplenty one week back in 2013, filled with things glowing in the waves and in the skies. (All photos Andre' GW Hagestedt / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
nwpb.org

Riding Horseback To Bring Awareness Of Wild Mustang Adoption

Chewelah resident and cowgirl, Karen Hardy, is setting off on a fourteen-hundred mile ride. Leaving Spokane for Moab, Utah to bring awareness of wild mustang adoption. Riding twenty plus miles a day on the back of a horse is the best way to travel, according to Karen Hardy. ‘So I...
CHEWELAH, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT crews pick up 1,800 pounds of litter in one mile stretch of I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews picked up 1,800 pounds of litter in a one-mile stretch of I-90. They worked from the westbound Sprague on-ramp to the Havana street exit. “Thank you for your help keeping our home beautiful,” WSDOT East posted on Twitter.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Society
Pullman, WA
Society
KREM2

Spokane sets the stage for big performances

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane continues to boom, the city is becoming a bigger player in the entertainment touring industry. Already this year the city has played host to the launch of Sir Paul McCartney’s latest tour and is currently hosting the musical Hamilton. Justin Kobluk is President of the ‘Best of Broadway’ series and said it's no coincidence that Spokane is getting bigger shows.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Frosty Monday morning with a chance for snowflakes – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– No, we’re not kidding. We’ll have a chance for some May snow showers in the Inland Northwest. Don’t overthink it though, it won’t be sticking unless its up in the mountains. Wet weather just hasn’t left us alone and we are expecting showers to come down out of Canada overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s and a Frost Advisory is in place for Kootenai, Spokane, Lincoln, Adams, and Grant counties until 8 a.m. Cover the plants!
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hill#Come Rain Or Come Shine#Cougar#Coy And Hovrud
KUOW

The pandemic made these seniors rethink the 'years they have left'

Joyce Epps is 73 years old and lives in a house in Renton. In 2019, she had just retired from her job as an optician. “My first year I was busy,” Epps said. “I had my calendar full. I wrote every day what I did. Covid — I didn't put anything on the calendar. What was I gonna put on there? I couldn't put yard work.”
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Largest hiring event in Inland Northwest happening May 11-12

SPOKANE, Wash. – The largest hiring event in the Inland Northwest, hosted by KHQ, the Spokane Workforce Council and WorkSource Spokane, is happening May 11-12. There will be dozens of employers present, offering entry-level positions all the way to executive-level positions. WorkSource Spokane offers preparation sessions for both employers,...
SPOKANE, WA
cntraveler.com

Rick Steves on Why Northern Washington Is as Alluring as Europe

One of our favorite seasoned travelers, Rick Steves, can usually be found hopping between cafés in Paris or exploring the streets of Lisbon. Most recently, however, he visited somewhere a little closer to home: Whatcom County, the north westernmost region of Washington state and known for its rich natural beauty. In a video collaboration released last week with The Seattle Times, Steves gives viewers an inside look at how he likes to travel and shares that when he's not exploring Europe, he's enjoying the serenity the outdoors has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KOMO News

Third Washington state bird flu case confirmed in less than a week

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Another avian influenza case has popped up in Washington state, the third this week. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed the third H5N1 case in Pierce County Wednesday. This case comes out of Pierce County, the first recorded in the Seattle-Tacoma area this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Festival Enjoys Sunny Skies And Good Times

By all accounts the Apple Blossom Festival and Parade was a great success. Even though the weatherman called for gray skies and rain, Mother Nature trumped the weather report and sent sunshine and blue skies instead. Veteran parade participant Wenatchee City Mayor Frank Kuntz applied sunscreen in lieu of bringing his umbrella. “I got sunscreen on today. I didn’t think I’d need it when I started out this morning.” This year’s festival and parade brought people together as a community to paint the town red for the first time in three years.
WENATCHEE, WA
NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
MONTANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Cold temps and mixed precipitation to kick off the work week

Tonight in Spokane, we will see a slight chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., with the chance of mixed precipitation Monday morning. The big focus for the weather forecast is on temperatures. Currently there is a frost advisory in place for the cities of:. Quincy. Winchester. Worley. Cheney. Hayden.
SPOKANE, WA
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
80
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy