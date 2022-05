INVERNESS — An inability to deliver critical hits when necessary, coupled with unsteady defense play, stung the Citrus High School softball team Wednesday, May 11, at Vicki Overman Field in the opening round of the Class 4A State Softball Tournament as the Hurricanes fell to Orlando Bishop Moore, 4-2. The Hurricanes appeared poised to break the game open in the bottom of the first inning, plating a pair of early runs thanks to RBI singles from Riley Tirrell and Hannah Messier for a 2-0 lead. But Hornets pitcher Oliver Miller put a stop to the early bleeding, registering a strikeout with the bases loaded to limit the damage.

