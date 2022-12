QUINCY – They say it takes a village to raise a child. The same might go for replacing a “generational type kid” on a high school basketball team. That’s what the North Quincy boys basketball team is aiming to do this winter. Last year, the Raiders had a successful 19-5 season with former star Daithi Quinn leading the charge. NQ made it to the Division 2 Round of 8, losing to eventual state champ Malden Catholic. ...

QUINCY, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO