Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department along with firefighters, law enforcement and emergency personnel came together for the community during a free Public Safety Fair.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department along with firefighters, law enforcement and emergency personnel came together for a free Public Safety Fair for the community on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 on Mountain View Street. Local firefighters, law enforcement and...zachnews.net
Comments / 4