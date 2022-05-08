ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department along with firefighters, law enforcement and emergency personnel came together for the community during a free Public Safety Fair.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department along with firefighters, law enforcement and emergency personnel came together for a free Public Safety Fair for the community on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 on Mountain View Street. Local firefighters, law enforcement and...

zachnews.net

Comments / 4

Related
knewsradio.com

Worker Killed On Highway 62 In Morongo

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Investigation continues into a crash that killed a person in Morongo Valley Monday afternoon May 9th 2022. A worker doing survey work on Highway 62 was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was...
PORTLAND, OR
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Kit Odonnell killed after a traffic collision at Arco gas station (Twentynine Palms, CA)

57-year-old Kit Odonnell killed after a traffic collision at Arco gas station (Twentynine Palms, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Kit Odonnell, from Twentynine Palms, as the man who was killed following a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday at ARCO gas station. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of the corner of Split Rock Avenue at approximately 11:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a crash on Highway 18 (Big Bear City, CA)

Man killed after a crash on Highway 18 (Big Bear City, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a Hispanic male passenger lost his life following a motor vehicle accident on Highway 18. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Dump Access Road at about 3:52 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
BIG BEAR, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving an overturned semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 just west of the bridge crossing the Colorado River.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving an overturned semi truck has been reported along westbound Interstate 40 just west of the bridge crossing Colorado River. The report came in at 1:34 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022. San Bernardino...
NEEDLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Mountain View, CA
City
Barstow, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Barstow, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
L.A. Weekly

Mariah Beltran Killed in Car Crash on 10 Freeway [San Bernardino, CA]

Two-Vehicle Collision near Holt Avenue Left One Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 1:23 a.m. east of Holt Avenue in the Covina area. Initial investigations determined that a westbound 2006 Saturn Vue, driven by 22-year-old Carlos Rivas, lost control for reasons unknown. As a...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Personnel#Police#Firefighters#Swat#California Highway Patrol#Groove Productions#Starbucks Barstow#Barstow Pageant Court#Partners Against Violence#Barstow High School Band
foxla.com

Victorville man exposed himself at Apple Valley hospital: police

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - A Victorville man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at an Apple Valley hospital and authorities say there may be other victims. Authorities responded to St. Mary's Hospital on May 8 after receiving reports of indecent exposure by a man later identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Pinkney.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
paininthepass.info

Driver Airlifted To Hospital Following Crash On NB I-15 In Hesperia Early Monday Morning

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles. California Highway Patrol, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls for a two vehicle crash that one rolled over. The two vehicles involved were a gold big rig tractor trailer and a red Ford Explorer SUV that rolled-over multiple times. The Ford landed on its tires with major rear-end damage. Landing near the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 15 between Main Street and Bear Valley Road exits. The crash happened at about 12:10am on Monday May 9, 2022.
HESPERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
Fontana Herald News

Forty residents of apartment complex in Fontana are displaced by fire

About 40 residents of a multi-unit apartment complex in central Fontana were displaced by a fire which erupted in the early morning hours of May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at 2:43 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke showing from two units on...
FONTANA, CA
zachnews.net

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: Former deputy for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department pleads guilty to $5.6 million dollars investment scam.

Source: United States Department of Justice (News Release and Information) Picture: United States Department of Justice (Courtesy) Downtown Los Angeles, California: A former deputy for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department pleaded guilty on Monday, May 9th, 2022 to $5.6 million dollars investment scam. According to the United States...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
myrcns.com

Family seeks info and justice for local man after deadly Moreno Valley hit and run

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., — Authorities today are searching for information related to a suspected hit and run collision involving a pedestrian after a local man’s lifeless body was discovered in Moreno Valley early this morning, Monday, May 9. The victim’s body was found along the side of Pigeon Pass Road south of Hemlock Avenue, between Home Depot and SR-60, according to officials.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
rewind981.com

A child stole a car and crashed it, killing two other kids in the car.

A horrible tragedy unfolded last night as the CHP says a crash that killed two young kids on James Road near Oilfield Road north of Bakersfield, and a 14-year-old boy was the driver. Investigators say the Nissan 300ZX was traveling at an unknown speed Tuesday afternoon when it slammed into a CAT front loader that was crossing James Road. The boy and girl who died were 10 and 11 years old, a nine-year-old boy also in the car and the driver had minor injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Detectives investigate two possible homicides in San Bernardino

Detectives are investigating two possible homicides which occurred in San Bernardino on May 6 and 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. There was no indication that the two cases were related. On May 6, San Bernardino Police Department personnel responded to the scene at 11:17 p.m....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy