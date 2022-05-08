Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department along with firefighters, law enforcement and emergency personnel came together for the community during a free Public Safety Fair.

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles. California Highway Patrol, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls for a two vehicle crash that one rolled over. The two vehicles involved were a gold big rig tractor trailer and a red Ford Explorer SUV that rolled-over multiple times. The Ford landed on its tires with major rear-end damage. Landing near the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 15 between Main Street and Bear Valley Road exits. The crash happened at about 12:10am on Monday May 9, 2022.

