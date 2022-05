Rafael Nadal is going to play the Mutua Madrid Open 2022. According to the schedule of the Madrid tournament, the Spaniard's first match will fall on Wednesday: in the first match of the draw, he will face Kecmanovic. Not a random day for the winner of twenty-one Grand Slam titles: on Wednesday evening there will also be the second leg of the Champions League, which sees Manchester City and Real Madrid as protagonists.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO