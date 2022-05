On Wednesday May 11th, 2022, The California Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Ferndale High School, will be conducting a simulated drunk driving traffic crash as part of the Every 15 Minutes program. The crash will be staged in the Ferndale High School parking lot and will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. The mock collision will take place for approximately one hour, however, the roadway alongside the school will be closed for several hours to allow for scene set-up and breakdown and there will be a high concentration of emergency vehicles in the area.

