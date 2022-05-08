ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polling places and precinct map

 May 2022

Cover picture for the articleEarly Voting for the May 17 primary election is available at the Bonneville County Elections Office and ends Friday. The Bonneville County Elections Office is located at 825 Shoup Ave., across from the Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License Building. Its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through...

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will be due at 10 a.m. on May 26. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 30.
Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community. Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff. 60 acres...
A decision to declare land along the west side of Highway 48 eligible for future projects by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency was tabled by Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 2 and later accepted by Rigby City Council on May 5. Brent Tolman, with Rigby Urban Renewal brought...
Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
ST. ANTHONY – Three candidates are hoping to become their party’s nominee in the race for Fremont County Commissioner. Republican incumbent Jordon Stoddard is being challenged by Richard Roberson of Salem and Rick Hill of St. Anthony in the primary. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each...
BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev. The Aspen Lofts building sprouted up along Front St. in Downtown Boise in 2009, bringing a new 17-story building to the downtown skyline. In the years since, the building has sold all its condos, leased its...
Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
Jerald Raymond shows his integrity in all that he does. In his previous term of office, he proved to be able to interface with residents and those in leadership and was able to discuss the issues. He worked closely with the other legislators from our district; they were a team representing us.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Discussions continue with the Twin Falls City Council on how the city can reduce utility account losses on rental properties. Currently, tenants have equal footing with property owners when it comes to utility accounts, but that may change. According to staff reports shown at Monday’s City Council meeting, several of Idaho’s largest cities hold property owners responsible for utility accounts, which essentially means they do not allow for accounts in tenant names.
Mitch Whitmill, Superintendent of the Noxious Weeds Department, approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 2 to inform them of need for more storage space for his and the Road and Bridge departments. Whitmill stated his department had agreed to allow Road and Bridge to utilize part of...
Mary Pauline "Nanny" Lufkin, 90, of Ammon, passed away May 7, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Paula was born September 24, 1931, in White Plains, Kentucky, to Luther Robert Garrett and Bertie Belle Yonts Garrett. She grew up and attended schools in Kentucky. On August 9, 1950, she married Douglas A. "Papa" Lufkin in Crownpoint, Indiana. For many years, they lived around the country and world as Douglas served in the military. In 1972, they settled in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their six children, Janet, Roy, Michael, Katrina, Bobbye, and Shirley. She enjoyed painting, cooking, camping, gardening, spending time with family, and most of all, being "Nanny" to her grandbabies. Paula is survived by her daughter, Janet (Hal) Roberts of Rigby, ID; son, Roy (Rita) Lufkin of Louisiana; daughter, Katrina (Lyle) Larsen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Bobbye Lufkin of Idaho Falls; daughter, Shirley (Cal) Smith of Ammon; brother, Junior (Carol) Garrett of Hickory Hills, IL; sister, Joyce Hendrix of Palos Hills, IL; sister, Betty (Ray) Wooten of Park City, KY; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Lufkin; son, Michael Lufkin; parents, Luther and Bertie Garrett; sister, Lorraine Madsen; brother, Bob Garrett; and sister, Lois Wells. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paula 9/24/1931 - 5/7/2022Lufkin.
POCATELLO — Mixer drivers at two eastern Idaho concrete plants, in Pocatello and Blackfoot, have gone on strike. The strikes at Pocatello Ready Mix, in Pocatello, and Horrocks Ready Mix, in Blackfoot, are the result of failed contract negotiations between the drivers’ union and the owner of the companies, according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 983 Jessica Prather.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top school board has voted to make more than 1,400 students eligible for waivers from traditional high school graduation rules. The policy approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education without discussion came at the end of a three-hour meeting last week, The Advocate reported.
