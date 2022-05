If things weren't getting desperate for the Kansas City Royals before their Tuesday night outing, they sure are now. In what featured a rare bad start from RHP Brad Keller, the Royals lost to the Texas Rangers in game one of their three-game set by a final score of 6-4. Kansas City's bats woke up a bit as the game progressed, but not enough to overcome Keller's mistakes with his fastball and slider. In the end, Texas took the win at home and dropped the Royals to 9-18 on the season.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO