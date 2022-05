Jermell Charlo has taken a different approach to preparing for his rematch with Brian Castano than he took while training for their first fight. Charlo trained hard for their initial 154-pound title unification fight, which resulted in a 12-round split draw July 17 at AT&T Center in San Antonio. The IBF/WBA/WBC champion knew that he could push himself more, though, and needed to eliminate potential pitfalls to get into the type of mental and physical shape to ensure that he becomes boxing’s seventh undisputed champion of the sport’s four-belt era when he and Argentina’s Castano clash again May 14 in Carson, California.

CARSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO