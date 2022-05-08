ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Astros look to keep home win streak going, host the Tigers

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0fWmQ79Y00

Detroit Tigers (8-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (17-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Houston is 17-11 overall and 8-4 at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.06 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Detroit has gone 5-9 at home and 8-18 overall. The Tigers are 5-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-33 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has three doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .234 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .216 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

