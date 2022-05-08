ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

WATCH: Driver slams into 11 vehicles in shopping center parking lot

By Hailey Dunn, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4zYP_0fWmPIk500

OREGON CITY, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A driver suspected of being under the influence smashed into 11 parked vehicles at a shopping center on Thursday night, according to police in Oregon City, Oregon.

The driver’s vehicle, a work truck, rammed into the 11 other cars in the parking area of the Southridge Shopping Center at around 5:30 p.m. The Oregon City Police Department shared a video of the incident which shows the truck crashing into a parked car before backing up and hitting at least two more cars. From there, the driver pulled forward and sped into more more parked vehicles.

The truck came to a stop after jumping a curb.

In addition to the parked cars, the driver did damage to two businesses, police said on Facebook.

Airbnb host shot, man arrested

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crashes.

“We are thankful that no one else was injured,” police wrote.

The suspect has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Wounded dump truck driver arrested in road-rage shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A dump truck driver who was shot and wounded on Wednesday in a road rage incident in North Carolina’s capital city has been charged in the incident, police said. A spokeswoman for Raleigh police told Nexstar’s WNCN that at around 11 a.m., a dump truck ran a red light, leading the […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Man leads 100 mph chase on I-85 in stolen car, Lexington police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Cabarrus County man is facing numerous charges following a 100 mph chase on Interstate 85, according to the Lexington Police Department. On Sunday, an officer with the Lexington Police Department had pulled over Jernandro Jamar Franklin, 37, while he was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition. Police say that the Ford […]
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
Oregon City, OR
Cars
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Accidents
Oregon City, OR
Accidents
WNCT

One dead, one injured in Bertie County single-vehicle crash

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One woman was killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Bertie County on Wednesday. The crash happened on N.C. 308 just outside of Windsor on Wednesday afternoon, Trooper J.V. Reed said. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, returned to the roadway, and then veered […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Amazon driver gets 10 years for fatal crash while on meth

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man delivering packages as a contractor for Amazon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal crash in South Carolina while high on methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Semahj N. Rittenburg, 30, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving under the influence […]
YORK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Havelock PD is looking for suspect after an altercation with officers

HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – The Havelock Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect that escaped into a wooded area. Marquis Ashley fled from officers during a traffic stop on the night of May 7 in the area of Shipman Road in Havelock. Officers stopped the vehicle on suspicion of Ashley driving on […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WNCT

Child dies after falling into septic tank in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child is dead after falling into a septic tank Tuesday morning in Cherokee County. Emergency crews responded to a house on Bonner Road in Gaffney around 11:00 a.m. in regards to a child who had fallen into a septic tank. According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the family […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Martin County juvenile charged with trying to rob Dollar General

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Martin County juvenile has been charged with attempted robbery of a Dollar General in Martin County. On April 24, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Dollar General located on NC Highway 171 in Jamesville. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they were advised that an […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy