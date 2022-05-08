Heat Advisory issued for Borden, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Phillips County through 145 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edmond, or 16 miles north of Hill City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Logan around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Prairie View and Long Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO