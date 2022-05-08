ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six different sports crown new state champions

Correction: A previous version of this web story had incorrect information about a player’s last name. The web story has been corrected.

The first slate of HHSAA spring championships to take place since 2019 took place this week, with six sports crowning state champions on Saturday. The winners are below.

Baseball

Waiakea won the Division I title game over Baldwin 3-2

Damien won the Division II title game over Waimea, 10-5

Girl’s golf

Punahou won the girls team title, while Punahou junior Raya Nakao broke an HHSAA record with a 9-under 131

Judo

Moanalua won both team titles. For individual results, click here for the girls results, and here for the boys results.

Tennis

Punahou won both team titles. Click here for individual results.

Boys volleyball

Punahou won the Division I title match over Moanalua 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Pearl City won the Division II title match over Seabury Hall 31-29, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

Girl’s water polo

Punahou won the championship game over Kamehameha 11-3

Comments / 0

BEAT OF HAWAII

Aloha Is A Real Law In Hawaii

Aloha is more than a word. It’s both the law in Hawaii and the spirit of the Hawaiian Islands. With 10 million visitors a year again knocking on Hawaii’s door, this is a word often bandied about in various ways. It means hello and goodbye, friendship and love; it is the breath that unites us all and is an acknowledgment of the culture of Hawaii. Aloha is real and it is in part what makes Hawaii unique. This code word is inclusive and creates unity. It’s Hawaii’s Golden Rule. And it actually is the law.
HAWAII STATE
