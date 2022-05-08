ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Woodland Hills man accused of harassing street vendor arrested after confrontation with protesters

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

In Woodland Hills, a march to support a local fruit vendor who had allegedly been harassed by a resident ended in an arrest Saturday.

The incident happened in April.

On Saturday afternoon, a group of people confronted the man in his neighborhood as he walked his dog, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At one point, the group started posting flyers with the man in them, the agency said.

The man eventually grabbed a garden hose and sprayed some of the protesters.

Police officers responded after one of the protesters called LAPD and demanded a private person's arrest, officials said.

Responding officers arrested the man, who has not been publicly identified.

"He's coming here, he's assaulting people, he's harassing the neighbors, leaving letters at their doors," said Mike Mastrodomenico. "Constantly, constantly he's like a public nuisance to the community."

LAPD says the man faces a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from Saturday's confrontation.

Comments / 20

Daryl Mendez
4d ago

it is good vendors are everywhere than the homeless people are everywhere i can't blame them for being a homeless they can not afford the rent .at least the vendor are trying to earn money for their everyday needs.

Reply(1)
9
Richard N
4d ago

street vendors everywhere now....i think what's more upsetting is the price of bacon wrapped hotdogs. $10 wow.... 🤪🤪🤪 good thing I make my own.

Reply(2)
11
Related
KTLA

Man stabbed to death in his vehicle in Carson; suspect sought

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally stabbed a man sitting his car in Carson. Around noon on May 5, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5300 block of South Main Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing#Woodland Hills#Law Enforcement#Lapd
foxla.com

LA County chase ends in fiery crash in Lomita area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy chase took a horrific turn after it ended in a fiery crash in the Lomita area. SkyFOX was over the crash scene as smoke and fire were visible on a burgundy-colored sedan. As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown if anyone was hurt...
LOMITA, CA
iheart.com

Video Shows Comedian Andy Dick Get Arrested On Serious Charge

Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle confirmed via NBC News. Steinle said authorities responded to a possible sexual assault involving an adult male victim at O'Neill Regional Park on Wednesday (May 11) at around 9:00 a.m., but didn't reveal any details regarding the nature of the allegations.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man charged with carjacking pregnant woman in Santa Ana; unborn child dies

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with a violent carjacking in Santa Ana that left a pregnant woman in critical condition. Kendall William Meadows Jr. was accused of the carjacking the woman about 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Kemper Avenue, between the Garden Grove (22) Freeway and Fairhaven Avenue, police said. Meadows was arrested Saturday.
SANTA ANA, CA
truecrimedaily

Body found in Orange County car after reports of screaming

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after a body covered in stab wounds was found inside a car. According to the Anaheim Police Department, on Sunday, May 8, at 8:39 a.m., someone called 911 to report hearing screams from a parked vehicle. Officers went to the 1500 block of West Ball Road and located the reported car, a small SUV.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

4th top official accuses LA Sheriff Villanueva of coverup

LOS ANGELES - A fourth high-ranking official is set to file a lawsuit against LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, accusing him of a coverup in connection with the leaked jail video showing a deputy with his department kneeling on a handcuffed inmate's head. The claimant, former Captain Angela Walton, alleges...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

No more Rite Aid | Reporters file lawsuit | Actress sells EP home

In this issue: Rite Aid is closing for good. Two reporters sued the LAPD over last year's protests. Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski is selling her mid-century home. If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Santa Clarita Radio

Three Arrested After Being Found With Cocaine, Stolen Catalytic Converters

Three men were arrested in Santa Clarita Monday after allegedly being found with stolen catalytic converters and cocaine. At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies pulled over a vehicle that was not following vehicle code on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
parentherald.com

LA Mom Admits Murdering 3 of Her Kids With The Help of Teen Son

LA mom Angela Flores has admitted to killing three of her seven kids on Mother's Day with the help of her 16-year-old son, authorities announced. The 38-year-old was booked into the LA County jail on Sunday night on three counts of murder for allegedly killing two of her sons and a 12-year-old daughter. Flores' bail was set at $6 million. Flores' 16-year-old son was also arrested on one count of murder and was being held at the Sylmar Juvenile Hall, according to a report by CBS News.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy