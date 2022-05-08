ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

Update: Missing Woman Found Safe

SFGate
 4 days ago

NEWARK (BCN) A missing 51-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Newark police late Saturday evening. Rizwana Khan...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Demolition of VTA building where mass shooting happened begins

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority crews on Wednesday began demolition of a building at a light-rail yard in San Jose where last year a disgruntled VTA employee fatally shot several of his co-workers before killing himself.Building B at the Guadalupe Light Rail yard is where six of the 10 VTA employees died in the mass shooting last year. The demolition process began Wednesday afternoon with the work expected to continue Thursday.The building, where VTA's Way Power and Signal teams worked prior to the shooting, has been vacant since then. The employees, who maintain the trackway...
SAN JOSE, CA
Newark, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Newark, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Campbell man wanted for having 8 pounds of meth

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department is searching for a man who was in possession of eight pounds of methamphetamine. The suspect, Juan Pinal, is also on parole for burglary. Police responded to South Bascom Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of domestic violence. Once officers arrived, Pinal was seen […]
CAMPBELL, CA
SFGate

Major Bust Nets 15 Pounds Of Fentanyl, Kilo Of Heroin

OAKLAND (BCN) The Alameda County Sheriff's Office capped off National Fentanyl Awareness Day on a high note Tuesday with a major arrest. Deputies and detectives seized 15 pounds of the opioid fentanyl, a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and $139,000 in cash from four suspects arrested in a car in a parking lot at McClymonds High School in West Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in brutal weekend assault in SF Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have released photos of a man suspected of brutally assaulting a woman in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood over the weekend.Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue after reports of an assault.When officers arrived, the victim told police she was walking in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard when the suspect began yelling what was described as "incoherent statements" and acting erratic. Police said the woman attempted to cross the street and the man appeared to follow her. The woman then turned around, at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Cause of blaze that killed firefighter goes undetermined

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The cause of a fire that killed a New Haven firefighter a year ago could not be determined but it does not appear a crime was involved, police said Thursday. Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, died of asphyxia from the fire inside a two-story home...
NEW HAVEN, CT
KION News Channel 5/46

California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to “liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records. San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police make large fentanyl bust in HS parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust in the parking lot of Oakland’s McClymonds High School, it announced Tuesday. Four suspects were taken into custody. ACSO said 15 pounds of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin and $139,000 in cash were taken from the car of a drug dealer. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

VTA begins demolition of light rail yard where mass shooting occurred

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority crews on Wednesday began demolition of a building at a light-rail yard in San Jose where last year a disgruntled VTA employee fatally shot several of his co-workers before killing himself. Building B at the Guadalupe Light Rail yard, which began...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, $700K worth of stolen items recovered

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple fall victim to Pomeranian puppy scam

(KRON) — A San Jose couple paid $2,000 to a woman in Texas because they thought they were buying a cute Pomeranian puppy named “Jake.” The problem was, Jake didn’t exist. The website the couple used was traced to an Africa-based scam that’s victimized dozens of pet lovers across the United States, leading to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Child dies of suspected fentanyl overdose, parents arrested

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a 15-month-old toddler were arrested for her death after the child was found unresponsive in their Northern California home where police found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl, authorities said. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were arrested at their Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Surfer rescued after collapsing at El Granada beach

EL GRANADA (KRON) – Bystanders helped save the life of a surfer who collapsed at a San Mateo County beach Saturday. “Saturday, around mid-afternoon at Surfer’s Beach in El Granada, witnesses say a surfer in a wet suit in his late 50’s got out of the water, walked up the stairs, and collapsed on the […]
EL GRANADA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for burglary of Goodwill in Palo Alto

(KRON) — A suspect was arrested for burglary inside a Palo Alto Goodwill store last Thursday night after police responded to an alarm that was tripped. Desmond Stites, 55, was found inside and arrested for burglary. The Palo Alto Police Department confirmed in a statement that its 24-hour dispatch center received a burglar alarm activation […]
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

PG&E helicopter crashes in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN) A PG&E helicopter crashed Wednesday morning at the company's training facility in Livermore, police said. Police were called at 9:55 a.m. about the crash on National Drive. No one has died. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
LIVERMORE, CA

