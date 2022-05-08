ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CALDARA | Will open primaries rescue Republicans?

By By Jon Caldara
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

This is the kind of nerd I am.

Back in my day most kids turning 18 were looking forward to drinking 3.2 beer. Since I was already on a steady diet of Coors Lights pinched from my folk’s garage refrigerator, the first thing I did on my 18th birthday was to go down to the county courthouse and register to vote as a Republican (which took a photo ID by the way — oh, the voter suppression I had to battle).

I could never understand why anyone wouldn’t register with a party, other to sound pompous and say, “Me? Oh, I’m an Independent. I vote for the person, not the party.”

First, you weren’t an “Independent” because you weren’t a member of the Independent Party; yes, there is one. And being unaffiliated meant you chose to be a disempowered voter. At most your vote was just one out of more than 3 million in the Colorado general election.

As a registered Republican I could go to the party caucus and was one vote out of maybe 10 in my precinct. After which I would go to the party assemblies, like the state assembly, where I was one of only a few thousand voters. And then I got to vote in the Republican primary to decide who gets on the general election ballot. Then I got to vote in that too.

But that all changed in 2016 when Colorado voters opened primaries to unaffiliated voters. I still strongly disagree with this change. Political parties are private organizations and people outside that organization shouldn’t have a say in who represents them in the general election.

But that change got me to do something I never thought I’d do. I switched my party registration from Republican to unaffiliated.

My figuring was that since I live in Boulder where there are rarely two Republicans running for the same seat in a primary, and often not even one, I’d have more power occasionally voting in the Democratic party primary (insert Dr. Evil laugh here).

In other words, unless you want to go to caucuses, which relatively very few voters do, there’s little reason to be registered R or D in Colorado. Thus, there are now far more unaffiliated voters in Colorado than Republicans or Democrats.

So far, unaffiliated voters playing in this semi-open primary system hasn’t really mattered. There has not been a meaningful amount of U's voting in R or D primaries to change the results.

But 2022 could change all that. And the advantage is Republican.

If unaffiliated voters are tempted to mail back their Republican primary ballot (they will receive both an R and a D ballot, but can only return one), Republicans could win this autumn.

Especially in a year like this with inflation stealing working families’ income and crime at near-high levels, even Democrat-leaning U’s will be tempted to vote for change.

Encouraging for R’s, there is absolutely no reason for a U to vote in the D primary. There are no sizable contested Democratic primaries.

Many of the Republican faithful will be suspicious of U’s voting in their primary to “sabotage” it, voting for the candidate least likely to win in the fall. Expect cries of foul play from losing primary candidates.

But the fact is voting in the other guy’s primary is not a foul anymore. The rules changed and campaigns that don’t exploit these new rules will lose.

The best, if not only, Republican strategy is to make a full-out push for unaffiliated voters in the primary. To do that a candidate must send messages that connect with U’s, not just their core Republican base.

Basically, to draw in these voters, and get them practiced in voting Republican, your campaign must be about their issues — inflation and crime, inflation and crime, inflation and crime. Dems can’t run away from these problems they caused.

Republican candidates must build get-out-the-vote efforts to legally (get ready for the term) vote harvest to help sympathetic U voters legally return their ballot.

These are skills Republicans don’t have but will need to win both the primary and general election.

Or R candidates talk about past stolen elections to their own base, and lose, again.

Then later they can talk about how the 2022 election was stolen.

Jon Caldara is president of the Independence Institute in Denver and hosts "The Devil's Advocate with Jon Caldara" on Colorado Public Television Channel 12. His column appears Sundays in Colorado Politics.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado legislators agree to compromise, approve fentanyl bill as 2022 session ends

Colorado's legislators, who for months disagreed on a strategy to confront the state's spiraling fentanyl crisis, finally settled on a compromise and approved this year's most contentious legislation with barely more than an hour to spare before they're constitutionally required to end the 2022 session. To escape the gridlock, the House and Senate appointed a conference committee, which came up with compromise language to close the divide between the chambers' competing solutions. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens endorses Joe O'Dea in US Senate primary

Former Gov. Bill Owens on Wednesday endorsed fellow Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet. Pointing to the construction company O'Dea founded while in college, Owens said that the first-time candidate has the real-world experience to represent Colorado and help tackle national problems in a statement released to Colorado Politics.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Democratic US senators vote for federal abortion-rights bill that fails to advance

Senate Democrats failed to advance legislation to establish a federal right to abortion on Wednesday in a vote party leaders expected to lose. Intended to put lawmakers on the record ahead of this summer's expected Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican-led filibuster in the evenly divided Senate. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, joined every Republican senator in opposition to the procedural question.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Measure to ask Colorado voters to get rid of reading bills at length unlikely to reach the ballot box – or even the House floor

For a Republican House caucus already upset over how the 2022 session has gone, the last thing its members needed was a gas can on that fire. They got it last Friday, when the upcoming schedule for the House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Committee was announced. It included a resolution intended to ask voters to eliminate the constitutional requirement tied to reading bills at length.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Fentanyl bill goes to conference committee as clock winds down on Colorado's legislative session

The Colorado legislature's sweeping bill to address the state's growing fentanyl crisis is now headed to a conference committee after the House turned down Senate amendments. The House granted the conference committee permission to go beyond the scope of differences, which would allow discussion of more than just the Senate amendments. In theory, this means the conference committees could modify other parts of the bill not covered by the Senate amendments or add entirely new elements to the legislation.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Open Primaries#Democratic Primaries#Republican Primary#Vote For Change#Caldara#The Independent Party#The State Assembly
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Dem silence on abortion vandalism deafens

On May 7, vandals smashed multiple windows and doors at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church in Fort Collins, where they emblazoned the words “My Body My Choice” in graffiti. Days before in Boulder, pro-abortion extremists “spray-painted abortion-rights messages across Sacred Heart of Mary’s (Catholic Church) front doors, windows and religious statues.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's proposed TABOR refund checks could be higher

The bill that sends $400 in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks to taxpayers just as the fall election campaign season starts could be higher. But while House sponsors cheered the possibility that those refunds could be higher, an amendment to Senate Bill 233 also suggests it could be lower. The House approved the amendment in advance of a final vote on the bill on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver passes bill banning concealed carry on city property to final reading

Denver City Council approved on first reading Monday night a bill restricting concealed carry in buildings owned, leased by or leased to the city, as well as Denver parks. The bill will need to pass a second vote before being enacted. The proposal is part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 Public Safety Action Plan. Assistant staff from the city attorney’s office previously said the proposed legislation is part of the national conversation to reduce gun violence and came about after the legislature passed SB21-256, allowing...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Bennet wants new federal body to regulate Twitter, FB, other digital platforms

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet on Thursday unveiled legislation to create a new federal entity with vast powers to regulate, investigate and sanction Twitter, Facebook and other digital platforms. The legislation establishes a five-member Federal Digital Platform Commission, giving it the authority to hold hearings, conduct investigations and establish rules for digital platforms, according to Bennet's office. The legislation also gives the commission the authority to identify “systemically important digital platforms”...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Bill to fund independent judicial discipline commission heads to Polis, chairwoman recuses from investigation

A bill that independently funds the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline and surveys additional changes to how judges are investigated and disciplined is headed for Gov. Jared Polis' desk. Senate Bill 22-201 puts $1.14 million in taxpayer dollars toward the commission, which until now had been funded entirely through attorney...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver receives grant funding from EPA for brownfield improvements

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Denver will receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to advance cleanup and revitalization of properties along the Federal Boulevard Corridor. Priority sites include a former college campus, a vacant commercial property and a former gas station. Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment as well as Denver Economic Development and Opportunity will work with city officials in Sheridan and the Urban Land Conservancy...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy