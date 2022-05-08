ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch Takes on Oscars Slap in Opening Monologue

By Ilana Kaplan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

After a return to the medieval era in this week’s cold open , Benedict Cumberbatch took center stage for the show’s opening monologue, where he brought the Oscars slap back into the conversation.

While explaining how he spent the week trying to convince Lorne Michaels and SNL ‘s writers that he’s played other characters besides Dr. Strange, he cited Jane Campion ’s The Power of the Dog . “[Lorne] said, ‘Nobody saw it,'” Cumberbatch recalled. “I said, ‘Come on, man. I was nominated for an Oscar for that. I did OK.'” After a pause, he added, “I mean, I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith … No, not physically.”

After touching on the Oscars slap, Cumberbatch pivoted to the topic of Mother’s Day. “Of course, I want to wish a very happy Mother’s Day to my mum,” he said. “She’s actually on holiday in Greece at the moment and SNL offered to fly her here first-class, and she said, ‘No, I’m on a beach in Greece. Are you insane?'”

He then recalled how he and his mother would call each other “these weird, funny names.” “I called her ‘Pookie,’ and she called me ‘Benedict Cumberbatch,'” the host said.

Cumberbatch also shouted out his wife, Sophie, who was in the audience. “I’m seriously in constant, constant awe of you. I mean, for a start, you gave birth to our three beautiful boys, and that alone is a minor miracle, as any woman will tell you,” he said. “Meanwhile, according to you, I was off dressed as a wizard — though technically it’s a sorcerer.”

This week’s episode of SNL was Cumberbatch’s second time hosting, which came just a day after his latest film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , hit theaters. He last appeared on the show in 2016, alongside musical guest Solange. More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

DaniLeigh Talks ‘Toxic’ Relationship With DaBaby in New Interview

Click here to read the full article. DaniLeigh is speaking out about her relationship with rapper DaBaby, the father of their daughter. The pair’s contentious relationship was made public in November 2021, when the rapper called the police on DaniLeigh, claiming she had assaulted him during a fight; the incident was streamed on Instagram Live, and DaniLeigh was eventually charged with two counts of assault. DaniLeigh opened up about her “on and off” relationship with DaBaby in a new interview with Angie Martinez. “It was toxic. We had our really good times. We were in love,” she said. “He had his little...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Multiverse of Madness’ Screenwriter Wanted Tom Cruise to Play An Alternate Iron Man

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes fans and creators actually manage to think alike. As screenwriter Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty) reveals in our in-depth, spoiler-heavy interview about the making of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before MCU followers started speculating online that Tom Cruise would appear in the film as an alternate-world version of Iron Man, Waldron had the very same idea. The writer also discussed some of the film’s more controversial moments, and much more. (Again: this interview is full of spoilers; click away if you haven’t yet seen Dr. Strange in the...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Lorne Michaels
UPI News

Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea

May 11 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron uploaded to Instagram the first photos of herself as Marvel cinematic universe character, Clea. "Meet Clea," the actress captioned the images, which features a close-up of Theron's face as Clea along with her standing next to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Clea made her debut...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Monologue#Cold Open#The Power Of The Dog
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

He's Back! Johnny Depp Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to the Big Screen

As we enter week four of the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, all anyone can discuss is their respective careers. Since 2020, there has been a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — it currently has over 3 million signatures. Clearly, no one wants the 36-year-old to keep her career in the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Cinema Blend

Benedict Wong Defends His Multiverse Of Madness Co-Star, Who's Been Dealing With Criticism Over Her Queer Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment world, with over a decade of experience and fan excitement behind each new project. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Doctor Strange 2, which is finally arriving this week (read some reviews here!) And actor Benedict Wong recently defended his Multiverse of Madnes co-star, whos’s been dealing with criticism over her queer character.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’

Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy