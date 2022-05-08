‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch Takes on Oscars Slap in Opening Monologue

Click here to read the full article.

After a return to the medieval era in this week’s cold open , Benedict Cumberbatch took center stage for the show’s opening monologue, where he brought the Oscars slap back into the conversation.

While explaining how he spent the week trying to convince Lorne Michaels and SNL ‘s writers that he’s played other characters besides Dr. Strange, he cited Jane Campion ’s The Power of the Dog . “[Lorne] said, ‘Nobody saw it,'” Cumberbatch recalled. “I said, ‘Come on, man. I was nominated for an Oscar for that. I did OK.'” After a pause, he added, “I mean, I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith … No, not physically.”

After touching on the Oscars slap, Cumberbatch pivoted to the topic of Mother’s Day. “Of course, I want to wish a very happy Mother’s Day to my mum,” he said. “She’s actually on holiday in Greece at the moment and SNL offered to fly her here first-class, and she said, ‘No, I’m on a beach in Greece. Are you insane?'”

He then recalled how he and his mother would call each other “these weird, funny names.” “I called her ‘Pookie,’ and she called me ‘Benedict Cumberbatch,'” the host said.

Cumberbatch also shouted out his wife, Sophie, who was in the audience. “I’m seriously in constant, constant awe of you. I mean, for a start, you gave birth to our three beautiful boys, and that alone is a minor miracle, as any woman will tell you,” he said. “Meanwhile, according to you, I was off dressed as a wizard — though technically it’s a sorcerer.”