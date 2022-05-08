ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Shinyashiki scores in Charlotte debut in 1-0 win over Miami

 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored in his Charlotte debut in the expansion team’s 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday.

Four days after coming over from Colorado in a trade, Shinyashiki scored off Yordy Reyna’s cross in the 68th minute.

Kristijan Kahlina made six saves for Charlotte (4-6-1).

Inter Miami dropped to 3-6-1.

