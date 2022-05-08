ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump touts Budd’s bona fides on border security

By From staff reports
 4 days ago
Ted Budd

Former President Donald Trump praised U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd for his votes in Congress to secure the border in an audio message the Budd campaign released in a Saturday email to supporters.

“Ted’s an unrelenting champion for the America First movement,” Trump says in the 35-second recording, which was posted to YouTube on May 2. “There’s no stronger advocate for border security than Ted. He was with us 100% on building the wall, and literally, we built almost 500 miles of wall. We had the best numbers that anybody’s ever had on the border and now it’s horrible what’s going on — they’re pouring in.”

Budd, a current congressman, is the front-runner for the Republican Senate nomination and faces former Gov. Pat McCrory, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and author and combat veteran Marjorie K. Eastman in the May 17 primary.

Trump’s endorsement appears to be boosting Budd, as he overtook McCrory in the polls shortly after the candidate appeared with the 45th president at an April 9 rally in Selma.

“Ted has been with me all the way,” Trump says in the audio message, which is posted on YouTube with the title “Unrelenting Champion.” “Everything he did has been 100% pro-America.”

Voters can listen to the message at www.youtube.com/watch?v=yb2TjtvCpHI&t=35s.

