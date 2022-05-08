Borrow a Librarian: Drop-In Photo Digitizing

Join trained Family History Specialists for a free family history course at the Newton Public Library! This course will provide an introduction to the basics of creating a personal family history. Topics will include gathering family documents, using online databases, and research tips. This introductory course will consist of four unique classes (May 11, 17, 24, & 31) and participants should plan on attending all four classes. One-on-one tutoring with a consultant will also be available during the course. Attendees should bring a charged laptop, if they have one. This program is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

NEWTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO