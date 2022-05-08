ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Borrow a Librarian: Drop-In Photo Digitizing

 4 days ago

Now is the perfect time to start scanning those old family photos! Drop-in on the second Monday morning...

Family History Workshop

Join trained Family History Specialists for a free family history course at the Newton Public Library! This course will provide an introduction to the basics of creating a personal family history. Topics will include gathering family documents, using online databases, and research tips. This introductory course will consist of four unique classes (May 11, 17, 24, & 31) and participants should plan on attending all four classes. One-on-one tutoring with a consultant will also be available during the course. Attendees should bring a charged laptop, if they have one. This program is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
NEWTON, IA
Just for Job-Seekers: Resume and Tech Support at the Newton Public Library

Work on your resume, edit your cover letter, or complete an online application during our job-seeker support hours. Our Public Services Librarian will provide dedicated support for job-seekers on Wednesday afternoons. Please contact Public Services Librarian, Becca Klein at 641-792-4108 to schedule your appointment.
NEWTON, IA
Jasper County Museum Brown Bag Lunch and Learn

The Jasper County Museum will host a Lunch & Learn on the second Wednesday of from 12 - 1 P.M. each month. The subject matter will be different each month. For more information, please contact the museum at 641-792-9118. Participants will need to bring their own lunch.
NEWTON, IA
Iowa Vet: Man, Woman, & Beast

Iowans have a long tradition of serving in our country’s times of need. A white-haired Iowa man recalled serving in the War of 1812 as an aide to his dad. A 20-year-old Iowa girl gave her life at the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War, a Red Oak boy joined Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders in the Spanish American War, and two Iowa dogs made their way to war with an Iowa regiment. Join historian, Cheryl Mullenbach, to hear the stories of these heroes and more. No registration required, all ages welcome.
NEWTON, IA
Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway Brings Huge Fireworks Shows to Newton

The Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) is bringing their annual convention to Newton this summer. The public is invited to join them for three nights for Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway. This is the public’s chance to see one of the largest fireworks shows around the nation put on by professionals.
NEWTON, IA
Jasper County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day; the calendar week is known as National Police Week. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
JASPER COUNTY, IA

