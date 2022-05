In the city of Madison, maintenance and repair issues threaten the right to housing security and safety. Financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the Madison housing crisis. The number of unhoused individuals in Madison increased to 630 in 2020, compared to 578 in 2019. According to the City of Madison’s 2020 Equity Analysis, “housing is treated as a commodity, not a right.” The pandemic caused drastic changes in lifestyle and socioeconomic status, welcoming a new way of thinking about the housing crisis: housing is a human rights issue.

5 HOURS AGO