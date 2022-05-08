ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vincent Chiarella ID’d as one of 3 Americans found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay in Bahamas

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edIEU_0fWmKQEm00

An Alabama man was among those who died mysteriously at a Bahamas resort — as one hotel guest speculated a faulty air conditioner may have been the culprit in the trio of fatalities.

Chris Coucheron-Aamot — an American who is staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay in a building next to where the three vacationers died — wrote on Facebook that “it sounds like it may have been a fault with the a/c” in the unit, causing a toxic coolant leak.

“It was hard to sleep last night — every time the a/c came on, I woke up,” he wrote.

Most air conditioners use a chemical called Freon — a mostly odorless gas that can cut off vital oxygen to cells and lungs if inhaled.

Coucheron-Aaomot also shared a letter from the Royal Bahamas Police Force about its investigation at the resort.

Vincent Chiarella of Birmingham was found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma Friday, his son told WVTM-TV .

Vincent’s wife Donnis was also injured, Austin Chiarella told the station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oud26_0fWmKQEm00
Three Americans were found dead and fourth was airlifted from Sandals Emerald Bay resort.
Sandals Emerald Bay

The couple was celebrating their anniversary at the resort, he told ABC News , adding that he spoke to his mother on Saturday.

He told the outlet that she had woken up to find that “she couldn’t move” and that Vincent “was laying on the floor.”

“Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door,” Austin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNN32_0fWmKQEm00
A letter from the Royal Bahamian Police Force about its investigation into the deaths.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4Lo0_0fWmKQEm00
American Chris Coucheron-Aamot, who is staying at the resort, alluded to an issue with the A/C on Facebook.

Three Americans were found dead at the resort, and a fourth was airlifted to a hospital, Bahamas officials said.

The deceased guests had showed signs of suffering a convulsion but were not victims of trauma and foul play was not suspected, officials said.

Police said they were waiting for autopsy reports to determine the causes of death.

“We believe it’s an isolated situation that revolves around four people,” Bahamas health minister Dr. Michael Darville said, without speculating on how the deaths occurred.

On Friday, three Americans were found dead in a luxury resort in the Bahamas, and a fourth was airlifted to a hospital, according to authorities.

The guests died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma, and were identified as Americans by Chester Cooper, the Bahamas acting prime minister, who said foul play was not suspected.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy