I worked for over three years at the Bannock County Assessor's Office. During that time I worked under the two previous elected Assessor's. While the tasks of the assessor are complicated, the right person makes the world of difference. The reason that office is still up and running is because of Anita Hymas. She has more than 40 years of experience in the Assessor's Office. She is the person who has kept the assessor's office running. Now this is not to be construed to mean she makes all the decisions, but as the Chief Deputy, it is her job to uphold the decisions made by the elected official. Can you imagine how different our county assessments would be with someone who has the expertise of how the office is to be run and the job of the elected official? That is possible, as long as Anita Hymas is our elected official.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO