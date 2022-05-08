ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scurrying to the cellar during tornado season

By Hanaba Welch
 4 days ago

Look for me under the house, especially if it’s not there.

If I’ve addressed this topic before, you probably don’t remember. I don’t either.

A spate of tornadoes yesterday evening had me ready to lift the trap door and brave that underworld space, even as I heard the weatherman telling people without storm shelters to go to a small interior room, preferably wearing their bicycle helmets.

The day after the Terrible Tuesday 1979 tornados, my boss and I cruised Vernon, taking pictures of the destruction for a safety video, part of his job. We saw one house that totally wasn’t there. The hardwood floor remained. The only place to have survived the storm in that house was under it. I made a mental note.

If your house sits on a slab, you don’t have the option of going under it, unless you’ve got a basement or cellar under the slab. If your house rests on piers and beams, congratulations – assuming you have a trap door for access. Or maybe a person-sized gap in the foundation. Trap doors are better.

If you lack such a door, saw through the floor between beams and make one, preferably in a closet so it won’t matter much how it looks. Add a ring on the top so you can lift it in a hurry. Don’t complicate things with hinges. You’re welcome.

If you’re scared of spiders, wait till the very last minute to go under the house. If you don’t turn your flashlight on, you won’t see them. Or you can bravely let everybody else in the family go first, thereby giving yourself more time to decide between death by tornado or black widow.

If you go through the trap door, the house may then crash down and trap you underneath. But what if you’d hesitated? Only someone with claustrophobia would prefer the above-floor option.

With any luck you’ll have a cellphone to tell people your location. Depending on battery life, you can kill time watching the spiders with the phone flashlight.

When I was little, Daddy dug a nice cellar in our yard. Inside, we had shelves for pickled peaches and other canned food, a barrel, army cots, a kerosene lamp, matches and an ax.

Why a barrel? A damp cellar is where you keep a barrel if you don’t want it to dry out and fall to staves. And the barrel makes a nice place for the lamp. If you’ve got both a barrel and a cellar, lucky you.

The ax was for us to chop our way out if the Arizona cypress fell on the door. It never did.

Back before television and fancy storm-monitoring radar, cellars were places to go to be comfortable during scary weather. We even slept there under our quilts. At least I did.

Now no one scans a stormy sky or counts seconds between lightning and thunder. The vibrant multi-colored maps on TV tell us exactly when to scurry to our safe places.

I miss that cellar.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Scurrying to the cellar during tornado season

