Eddie Nketiah’s Arsenal career might be in its final stages. If it is his Arsenal swansong, Nketiah has given Arsenal a blueprint for the future. Nketiah’s two goals against Leeds took him to 4 for the season—as many as Alex Lacazette, who he has replaced in the lineup, and as many as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed in 14 Premier League games this season. Yet it is not just Nketiah’s goals that have been notable, but rather, his all around play, which has given Arsenal a different attacking threat.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO