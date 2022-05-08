ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raybould, Vera

Cover picture for the articleVera Mae Raybould passed away peacefully May 4, 2022, after a courageous struggle with cancer. She was born February 20, 1937, to Forland and Grace Mortensen in Salem, Idaho. She grew up on the family farm, helping her parents with chores and farm work. She graduated from Sugar Salem High School...

Randall Lee Shipley. Born in Idaho Falls to Raymond and Susanne Shipley. Attended schools in IF. Graduated in 1968 from Bonneville high school. Married Dory Ann Emerick in 1970. He was a delivery driver for Sears then BMC West as a crane operator/truck driver for 46 years. He enjoyed playing pool, camping, hunting, and riding ATVs. He is survived by his wife and 2 sons, Randy Lee Jr. and Shane Lynn Shipley. Sisters Linda Lee's Shipley and Gloria Shipley. Preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held. Randall 6/16/1951 - 4/22/2022Shipley.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
King, Jeff

Jeffery Lynn King, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 6, 2022. Jeff was born February 16, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Samual Oliver King and Virginia Louise Swearingen King. He grew up in Idaho Falls and Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was known for raising havoc in the Highland Ballpark neighborhood. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and having fun. He had 4 beautiful daughters, Emily, Tamya, Sammantha, and Kryslyn. He had three grandchildren, Sativa, Marshall, and Alaya, who he absolutely adored. He also had two very special great grandchildren, Indica and Haze. He spent the last years of his life fly fishing, caring for grandkids, and hanging out in his band room playing drums or guitar. Jeff is survived by his loving daughters, Emily King, Tamya King, Sammantha King, and Kryslyn King, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Krys (Tom) Meade and brother, Randy King, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rebecca Sue King; ; and best fur friend, Chancler King. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Valerie Hall, 460 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeff 2/16/1957 - 5/6/2022King.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Lufkin, Paula

Mary Pauline "Nanny" Lufkin, 90, of Ammon, passed away May 7, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Paula was born September 24, 1931, in White Plains, Kentucky, to Luther Robert Garrett and Bertie Belle Yonts Garrett. She grew up and attended schools in Kentucky. On August 9, 1950, she married Douglas A. "Papa" Lufkin in Crownpoint, Indiana. For many years, they lived around the country and world as Douglas served in the military. In 1972, they settled in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their six children, Janet, Roy, Michael, Katrina, Bobbye, and Shirley. She enjoyed painting, cooking, camping, gardening, spending time with family, and most of all, being "Nanny" to her grandbabies. Paula is survived by her daughter, Janet (Hal) Roberts of Rigby, ID; son, Roy (Rita) Lufkin of Louisiana; daughter, Katrina (Lyle) Larsen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Bobbye Lufkin of Idaho Falls; daughter, Shirley (Cal) Smith of Ammon; brother, Junior (Carol) Garrett of Hickory Hills, IL; sister, Joyce Hendrix of Palos Hills, IL; sister, Betty (Ray) Wooten of Park City, KY; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Lufkin; son, Michael Lufkin; parents, Luther and Bertie Garrett; sister, Lorraine Madsen; brother, Bob Garrett; and sister, Lois Wells. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paula 9/24/1931 - 5/7/2022Lufkin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rexburg, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Obituaries
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Rexburg, ID
Boise High School principal warns parents of scheduled armed protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
BOISE, ID
IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Plentiful storms have helped Idaho’s water outlook

The constant stream of rain and snowstorms that have hit Idaho since the first part of April have improved the state’s water supply outlook for 2022. But they haven’t solved the state’s drought and farmers and other irrigators still face some tight water supplies this year. According...
IDAHO STATE
Boise insurance agent banned, fined $54,000 for falsifying applications

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise insurance agent lost his license and was fined $54,000 after a series of falsified applications, the Idaho Department of Insurance says. The man, Kelly D. Foster, allegedly established a fake business account and called all of his clients "employees" in order to earn an increased commission. The clients were unaware of the falsification, officials say. Foster wrote 147 policies using this group.
BOISE, ID
Jesus Christ
Update: Power restored for most Boise residents

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There have been more outages Tuesday, with over 2,000 people losing power early morning in Boise. Now, power has been restored for nearly everyone. The cause of the outages was listed as "Under Investigation" on Idaho Power's outage map. To see current outages throughout the...
BOISE, ID
Boise police search for 15-year-old runaway girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl they believe ran away from home. Aaliyah was last seen on May 5 when she left her home near Vista and Cherry, and she didn't come home by the next morning. She's 5'0 and around...
BOISE, ID
Opinion: Ron Nate is aligned with IFF

For the past two legislative sessions, Mr. Ron Nate has repeatedly worked hard to cut funding to Idaho colleges and universities. This past session, Mr. Nate proposed cutting the higher education budget $1.3 million over his claims of Idaho universities having a social justice agenda. Mr. Nate's evidence for this supposed indoctrination came almost word for word from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Mr. Nate was verbally taken to the woodshed by University of Idaho President Scott Green over his false claims. Mr. Nate's proposed budget cuts were rebuffed by the Joint Finance & Appropriation Committee and the Legislature itself.
IDAHO STATE
Report: Family of Boise mall security guard killed in shooting files tort claim

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Family members of the Boise mall security guard killed in an October Boise Towne Square Mall shooting has filed a tort claim, a report states. Boise Dev on Tuesday reported family members of 26-year-old Jo Acker of Caldwell filed a claim against the Idaho State Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Boise Police Department, the Meridian Police Department, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, and several other state and local entities."
BOISE, ID
Idaho man arrested after Shorts Bar fight

RIGGINS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man from Ahsahka, Idaho was arrested after a fight at Shorts Bar, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reports. Idaho State Police responded to the altercation on May 7. After talking to the witnesses, 20-year-old Caleb Breedlove was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault.
AHSAHKA, ID
Opinion: Don’t elect Little, Bedke or Simpson

Don’t believe the political ads for Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Scott Bedke, and U.S. Rep. Simpson. Gov. Little has done little for Idaho. He didn’t stand up for the people of Idaho during the COVID mess like the South Dakota and Florida governors and the Idaho Legislature. He has refused to debate his fellow candidates because he can’t defend his previous actions as a poor governor.
IDAHO STATE
Yellowstone celebrates grand opening of new employee housing in Mammoth

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Pat Moran loves her new home in Yellowstone National Park. She shares the two-bedroom modular house with a roommate, and she enjoys spending time outside on the front porch. She insisted on setting up some chairs there. Moran works at Yellowstone’s Central Fee Office,...
POLITICS
St. Luke's files lawsuit against Ammon Bundy alleging harassment, defamation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke's has filed a lawsuit against Ammon Bundy and some of his supporters for harassment and disruption of services. The lawsuit is in response to what the health system calls a "smear campaign" consisting of harassment, false statements and trespassing. St. Luke's claims the defendants incited a protest at a hospital in Boise, resulting in a lockdown that interfered with patient care.
BOISE, ID

