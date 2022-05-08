[UPDATE: Event Postponed] Celebration of Life: Jackie Pantaleão and her Partner Coco (Terrence Hogan)

Anne Holcomb, Executive Director of Food for People, addressed AAUW-Humboldt’s final meeting of the year. Food for People fills a vital community need in Humboldt County, providing access to healthy and nutritious foods through 18 different programs, each of which is designed to address the needs of those who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity. These include Backpacks for Kids, Children’s Summer Lunch, Senior Brown Bag and Homebound Delivery Program, and Food Pantries across the county. Anne shared updates on the nonprofit’s Rebuild Project, which is finally underway and will add important cold storage to enable county-wide reductions in food waste. She also talked about the increasing needs for Food for People’s services, especially given the economic challenges so many households are now facing with rising inflation and the ending of several pandemic-driven support programs. AAUW members were very interested in the many volunteer opportunities available and the capital campaign needs. Food for People can always use donations of time and money. You can find out more at www.foodforpeople.org and learn about the Humboldt AAUW chapter at humboldt-ca.aauw.net.

