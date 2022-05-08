ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

[UPDATE: Event Postponed] Celebration of Life: Jackie Pantaleão and her Partner Coco (Terrence Hogan)

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and...

AAUW-Humboldt May Meeting Spotlights Food for People

Anne Holcomb, Executive Director of Food for People, addressed AAUW-Humboldt’s final meeting of the year. Food for People fills a vital community need in Humboldt County, providing access to healthy and nutritious foods through 18 different programs, each of which is designed to address the needs of those who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity. These include Backpacks for Kids, Children’s Summer Lunch, Senior Brown Bag and Homebound Delivery Program, and Food Pantries across the county. Anne shared updates on the nonprofit’s Rebuild Project, which is finally underway and will add important cold storage to enable county-wide reductions in food waste. She also talked about the increasing needs for Food for People’s services, especially given the economic challenges so many households are now facing with rising inflation and the ending of several pandemic-driven support programs. AAUW members were very interested in the many volunteer opportunities available and the capital campaign needs. Food for People can always use donations of time and money. You can find out more at www.foodforpeople.org and learn about the Humboldt AAUW chapter at humboldt-ca.aauw.net.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt Bay Fire Holding Promotional Badge Pinning Ceremony on Friday

Please join Humboldt Bay Fire on Friday, May 13th to recognize recent promotions at the Humboldt Bay Fire Badge Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony begins at 3:00pm at Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 located at 533 C Street, Eureka, CA 95501. Friends, family, community members, and media are welcome to attend.
EUREKA, CA
CR to Host Four Commencement Ceremonies This Week

College of the Redwoods will award a total of 426 associate degrees and/or certificates of achievement to students throughout the CR District this week during four separate commencement ceremonies. The CR Eureka Campus will host its event on Saturday, May 14, beginning at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium. A total...
EUREKA, CA
Billie Lou Foster: Former Teacher at Noah’s Arc School in Redway

Billie Lou Foster passed through Heaven’s gates on April 22, 2022, surrounded by family and comforted by her faith in, and love for, our lord and savior Jesus Christ. Billie came into our world on June 16, 1943. Born in Williston, North Dakota, to Norville and Lillian Scott, Billie spent her formative years in Williston.
REDWAY, CA
Mother and Daughter Set to Graduate Cal Poly Humboldt Together

Each May, more than a thousand Cal Poly Humboldt students take part in Commencement. For Chloe Schmidt and her mother Casey Schmidt, the ceremony will be particularly meaningful as they graduate together in Redwood Bowl on Saturday. “We have been working hard and the fact we get to celebrate that...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt Made Announces New Executive Director

Humboldt Made is excited to welcome Nick Bown-Crawford as the new Executive Director of the local business community support non-profit. Mr. Bown-Crawford brings a wealth of experience to Humboldt Made, including food service management, special event coordination, brand development and marketing. With time spent in the hospitality sector in France, as well as, managing large operations in Atlanta, Georgia, Mr. Bown-Crawford is uniquely qualified to lead Humboldt Made. His skills in organizational leadership will be an enormous benefit to the Humboldt Made community.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
30 Year Reunion for the South Fork High School’s Class of 1992 (With Co-Classes 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1994)

South Fork Classes 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, and 1994 are co-hosting a +/- 30-year reunion the weekend of June 24th-26th. If you are part of any of those classes, please email [email protected] for more information. You can also request to join the Facebook group South Fork 90, 91, 92, 93, 94 Reunion. Please include the year you graduated with any correspondence.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘Frankly Franklin’ with Host James Floss and Panel

Benjamin Franklin was broadminded yet prejudiced, a Puritan who became a reluctant revolutionary with many contradictions who helped found a new nation. He was a man of curiosity with an understanding that human nature – his included – is flawed. “Benjamin Franklin was driven by a desire to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market This Friday

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Trinity County Holding Community Meetings to Discuss Transportation Improvements May 16-19

COMMUNITY MEETINGS REGARDING TRANSPORTATION IN TRINITY COUNTY – MAY 16-19, 2022. Come join us in Trinity Center, Lewiston, Big Flat, Burnt Ranch, or Mad River/Ruth May 16-19 for community meetings to discuss transportation improvements in Trinity County! We will share a brief presentation about the Regional Transportation Plan and facilitate an interactive session to discuss transportation issues and opportunities in the region.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Local Attorney Comes with Invoices in Defense of Karen Paz Dominguez

Local Attorney Eric V. Kirk offers his endorsement for Karen Paz Dominguez in her reelection campaign for the position of the Humboldt County Auditor-Controller in the following opinion piece:. I support Karen Paz Dominguez in her reelection campaign for Auditor-Controller because she is brilliant, talented, compassionate, and an effective leader....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

