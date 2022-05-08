ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia Elementary School Secretary Wins State Award

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrudi Walsh, School Secretary at Stanwood A. Murphy (Scotia Elementary School) has been chosen as one of California’s 2022 Classified School Employees of the Year. Trudi was one of 9 statewide winners who were honored by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Her nomination papers express that...

