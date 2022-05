Your browser does not support the audio element. For the first time in its history, the Elgin High School band will be competing in the state band and orchestra championships. The high school of fewer than 170 students in eastern Oregon includes 7th- and 8th-graders, six of whom were good enough to earn a spot on the 16-member varsity band competing in the state finals on Friday. In 2019, the band came close to earning a trip to the finals but was disqualified for a performance which fell just short of the minimum length required under competition rules. Erika Adams, a senior and band member who plays the flute, joins us, along with Tucker Murphey, the Elgin High School band and choir director.

1 DAY AGO