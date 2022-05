Pat Barry has heard the criticism directed at him and the rest of Rose Namajunas’ team. Barry was one of the head coaches and cornermen for Namajunas at UFC 274, where “Thug Rose” dropped her strawweight title in a widely-panned rematch against Carla Esparza. Barry, who is also Namajunas’ fiancé, reflected on the disappointing performance and addressed the criticism on Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, explaining that the game plan for Namajunas was to first draw Esparza into being the aggressor, then capitalize once she did. And in Barry’s eyes, that game plan would’ve been effective if other circumstances hadn’t gotten in the way once Namajunas tried to flip the switch.

